Burbank, County Hazmat Responds for Suspicious Package

A package delivered to a person in Burbank containing white powder alarmed the resident on the 300 block of E. Providencia into calling Burbank Fire to investigate.

A full HazMat response was requested after the first Engine arrived on the scene. Additionally, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Los Angeles Sheriff’s HazMat, and the FBI were requested to come to the scene. Burbank Police closed the street to traffic during the investigation that took just under three hours.

The package, that was not expected by the person receiving it, contained a “hoodie” along with language that references the pandemic printed on it with a trace amount of an unknown white powder according to Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Hatch.

Officials examined the powder at the scene and determined that the white powder was benign and the person who opened the package was evaluated by paramedics and did not show any signs or symptoms of distress and no medical treatment given.