Burbank, County Hazmat Responds for Suspicious Package

Craig Sherwood
Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Hazmat (CBRN) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialists team don their protective gear. (Photo By Edward Tovmassian)

A package delivered to a person in Burbank containing white powder alarmed the resident on the 300 block of E. Providencia into calling Burbank Fire to investigate.

Burbank Firefighters along with members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Hazmat (CBRN) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialists team approach the unit to which the white powder was mailed. (Photo By Edward Tovmassian)

A full HazMat response was requested after the first Engine arrived on the scene. Additionally, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Los Angeles Sheriff’s HazMat, and the FBI were requested to come to the scene. Burbank Police closed the street to traffic during the investigation that took just under three hours.

The package, that was not expected by the person receiving it, contained a “hoodie” along with language that references the pandemic printed on it with a trace amount of an unknown white powder according to Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Hatch.

Officials examined the powder at the scene and determined that the white powder was benign and the person who opened the package was evaluated by paramedics and did not show any signs or symptoms of distress and no medical treatment given.

