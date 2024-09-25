Burbank Couple Asking for Help with Wedding Expenses After Going Through Tragedey

After years of postponing their wedding due to personal tragedies, a local couple is finally ready to tie the knot and needs a little help to make their dream day a reality. The couple, who has been engaged for four years, had to put their wedding plans on hold after the sudden passing of both the bride’s mother and the groom’s father. Now, they are ready to move forward, with the spirits of their loved ones close to their hearts.

They have found their dream ceremony venue at Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church, followed by an intimate reception at The Malibu West Beach Club. What makes this even more special is that the bride, who has autism, will have access to a sensory room at the venue’s bridal suite. This space will offer her a place to decompress and recharge during the day’s festivities—something that means the world to her and her fiancé.

Despite their excitement, the couple is facing financial challenges and has turned to the community for help. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising funds to cover the costs of their special day. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much success promoting the fundraiser on their social media accounts, where they have limited reach.

“We’ve been dreaming of this day for so long, and after everything we’ve been through, it would mean the world to us to make it happen. We want to feel the presence of our loved ones, and we know they’ll be with us in spirit,” the bride shared.

The couple is now asking for the community’s help to spread the word about their GoFundMe page and help make their long-awaited dream wedding come true. Any support—whether a donation or simply sharing their story—would make a huge difference.

To support this couple’s journey to their dream wedding, visit their GoFundMe page. Every little bit helps to bring their special day to life.