Burbank Couple Revives Beloved Pinball Pizza as it Celebrates 50 Years

On Magnolia Boulevard, where neon lights glow a little brighter after sunset, one of Burbank’s most beloved pizza spots is experiencing a heartfelt revival, and it’s led by a couple whose story feels as baked-in as the dough itself.

In the fall of 2025, Robert and Susie Meneshian officially took over Pinball Pizza, a Burbank institution that has been serving the community since 1976. As the restaurant approaches its 50th anniversary this year, the Meneshians have stepped in not just as new owners, but as passionate caretakers determined to preserve its legacy, and they did so without ever closing the doors on the customers who have loved it for generations.

For Rob, this wasn’t just a business opportunity. It was personal. Rob has lived in Burbank since he was eight years old, graduated from Burroughs High School, and grew up visiting Pinball Pizza as a teenager. A simple door flyer first brought him through the doors when he was just 15, and the place quickly became part of his story. Today, Rob and Susie have recently purchased a home in Burbank, with much of their family rooted here as well, making this venture feel less like ownership and more like coming full circle.

Pinball Pizza, Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Ironically, Rob never planned on owning a pizza parlor. His background is in insurance, and Pinball Pizza had long been one of his clients. In mid-2025, a routine phone call about an insurance question took an unexpected turn when the owner casually mentioned he was planning to sell the business. A few months later, another call came, this time with the revelation that no buyer had stepped forward. “What do you think about buying a pizza place?” the owner asked. Rob’s immediate answer was no, but the idea lingered.

After talking it through with Susie, the couple realized something deeper was pulling them in. Despite being completely outside their professional wheelhouse, this was a place Rob had loved since his teens, and one that still mattered deeply to the community. They felt called to protect it.

Before finalizing the purchase, Rob and Susie reached out to the original owners, Cindy and Frank Ellis, who opened Pinball Pizza in 1976 at a different location across town. They asked about the name, the history, and whether the restaurant had ever actually housed pinball machines. It had.

Exterior of Pinball Pizza. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Over the years, those machines had disappeared under previous ownership and that discovery sparked a promise. Rob and Susie vowed to bring Pinball Pizza back to its original vision: a place where great food, glowing lights, and the joyful clatter of pinball machines come together. If not for a single insurance call, it’s hard to say where Pinball Pizza would be today or if it would still exist at all.

Today, the transformation is impossible to miss. At night, the neon signage shines over a newly painted black-and-white checkered floor, while the colorful flashes of pinball machines light up the space along Magnolia Boulevard. The retro charm feels intentional, nostalgic, and alive again.

Just as important to the Meneshians was preserving what longtime customers loved most: the food. The previous owner personally taught them everything they needed to know about the pizza business, and they kept the same suppliers, recipes, and ingredients to ensure consistency. At the same time, they’ve added a few thoughtful touches of their own including Sweet Pinballs, a dessert made of fried dough served with a rich cream cheese sauce.

They’ve also introduced a rotating Pizza of the Month. January’s feature, the Blush & Prosciutto Pizza, highlights creamy housemade vodka sauce, melty mozzarella, silky prosciutto, fresh burrata, basil, cracked black pepper, Calabrian chili oil, and a bright citrus finish, all made with ingredients sourced from Monte Carlo Deli just down the street.

Blush and Prosciutto pizza. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Susie, an attorney by day, spends her afternoons and evenings working alongside her husband, helping run the restaurant and make pizzas. “There’s a little bit of science that goes into the dough,” Susie shared with a smile. “It’s pretty fun and better than dealing with lawsuits all day.”

Another longtime favorite remains the Broasted Chicken, a signature Pinball Pizza item for decades. This unique, trademarked cooking method uses a specialized pressure fryer that seals in moisture while delivering a perfectly crispy, golden exterior, resulting in chicken that’s juicy, flavorful, and never greasy.

Today, Pinball Pizza has become a destination once again. The restaurant now features five pinball machines, a video game table, and even a change machine so no one has to worry about running out of quarters mid-game. They also offer free delivery within a three-mile radius, staying true to their commitment to community convenience.

Pinball Pizza is open Monday through Saturday from 4:00 to 11:30 p.m., and Sundays from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.