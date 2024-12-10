Burbank Couple Revives Roller Hockey Spirit with New Youth League

A shared love of roller hockey is bringing a fresh wave of excitement to the local sports scene, thanks to Jeremy and Jinni Kahm. This husband-and-wife duo, whose hockey journey began in middle school 30 years ago, are launching the Burbank Youth Roller Hockey League, a family-centered program aimed at rekindling the sport’s spirit in the community.

The league, set to debut on January 11, 2025, will host games every Saturday at Ralph Foy Park, marking the return of youth roller hockey to Burbank after nearly seven years. Registration is already open, with fees set at $185 per skater—while goalies get to play for free. The package includes eight games, playoffs, custom jerseys, practice sessions, and access to special events.

Jeremy and Jinni Kahm

To encourage newcomers, the Kahms also run a free weekly clinic every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the LA Kings Burbank Sports Center. Kids can even borrow equipment at no charge, ensuring hockey is accessible to families exploring the sport for the first time.

“We are excited to bring roller hockey back to Burbank, especially to Ralph Foy Park, where youth roller hockey has been absent for nearly seven years”, said Jeremy Kahm, founder of the Burbank Youth Roller Hockey Club. “As a family-run league, my wife Jinni and I are passionate about creating an inclusive environment for players of all abilities. With over 30 years of combined experience in playing, coaching, refereeing, we’re committed to providing an exciting and engaging experience for everyone involved.”

The Kahms’ journey as a couple began on the rink. As middle school teammates in 1994, they forged a bond over their shared love for roller hockey. Though life took them in different directions as they grew older, the sport brought them back together as adults. Now married and parents to two young hockey enthusiasts, they’re combining their years of experience playing, coaching, and refereeing to shape the future of roller hockey in Burbank.

“We want this to be more than just a hockey league- we want it to be a place where families can come together, enjoy the game, and build lasting memories,” said Jinni Kahm. “Hockey has always been a huge part of our lives, and we’re thrilled to share that passion with the next generation of players in our community.”

Photo courtesy of Jeremy and Jinni Kahm.

The league promises a blend of competition and camaraderie, featuring custom jerseys, an atmosphere, music, and coach engagement. The Kahms are excited to bring a personalized and community-driven experience to the families of Burbank.

To learn more or register, visit www.burbankyouthrollerhockeyclub.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to join a league designed to bring families together and revitalize a beloved sport in Burbank.