Burbank Crime Log – April 2 Edition

Burbank has recently experienced a notable uptick in various crimes, from theft and robbery to assault, drugs/alcohol violations, burglary, vehicle-related thefts, fraud, and DUI. These incidents highlight the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to address and mitigate criminal activities. Here’s a chronological overview:

March 28, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft at 1900 Block N Manning St.

at 1900 Block N Manning St. Fraud at 1800 Block W Magnolia Bl.

at 1800 Block W Magnolia Bl. Theft/Larceny at 2500 Block W Victory Bl.

at 2500 Block W Victory Bl. Assault at 1100 Block Leland Wy.

March 29, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at 2500 Block W Victory Bl; 1500 Block N Victory Pl; 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl.

at 2500 Block W Victory Bl; 1500 Block N Victory Pl; 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl. Assault at 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl.

at 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl. DUI at N Victory Bl/W Burbank Bl.

at N Victory Bl/W Burbank Bl. Fraud at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

March 30, 2024

Burglary at 1400 Block W Olive Av; 4300 Block W Kling St.

at 1400 Block W Olive Av; 4300 Block W Kling St. Robbery at N Niagara St/W Burbank Bl.

at N Niagara St/W Burbank Bl. Theft/Larceny at various locations including 1600 Block N Victory Pl and 800 Block S San Fernando Bl.

at various locations including 1600 Block N Victory Pl and 800 Block S San Fernando Bl. Drugs/Alcohol Violations at E Olive Av/S San Fernando Bl; 400 Block N Glenoaks Bl.

at E Olive Av/S San Fernando Bl; 400 Block N Glenoaks Bl. DUI at W Olive Av/N Victory Bl.

Undated

Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft/Larceny, Assault, Drugs/Alcohol Violations, Fraud, and Vandalism were reported across multiple locations, including the 2500 Block N Orchard Dr, N Buena Vista St/N San Fernando Bl, and W Clark Av/N Buena Vista St.

These incidents, spanning theft to more severe crimes like robbery and assault, underscore the diverse challenges faced by the Burbank community and the importance of vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement efforts to ensure public safety.