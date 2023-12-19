Burbank Crime Log – December 19 Edition

Recent Crime Reports in Burbank: A Detailed Overview

The City of Burbank has recently experienced the following criminal activities, with the Burbank Police Department responding to various incidents. Each of these incidents represents a unique concern for the community. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Theft/Larceny

December 17, 2023, 5:41 PM : A theft/larceny incident occurred at the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl.

: A theft/larceny incident occurred at the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl. December 17, 2023, 3:30 PM : Another theft/larceny was reported at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

: Another theft/larceny was reported at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl. December 16, 2023, 3:20 PM : Theft/larceny at the 200 block of E Cypress Av.

: Theft/larceny at the 200 block of E Cypress Av. December 15, 2023, 8:35 PM, 6:53 PM, 11:49 AM : Multiple theft/larceny incidents took place at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

: Multiple theft/larceny incidents took place at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl. December 15, 2023, 3:45 PM : Theft/larceny occurred at the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl.

: Theft/larceny occurred at the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl. December 15, 2023, 10:45 AM: Theft/larceny at the 800 block of S San Fernando Bl.

DUI Incidents

December 17, 2023, 1:19 AM : A DUI was reported at the 1700 block of N Rose St.

: A DUI was reported at the 1700 block of N Rose St. December 17, 2023, 12:43 AM : Another DUI incident occurred at W Riverside Dr/W Olive Av.

: Another DUI incident occurred at W Riverside Dr/W Olive Av. December 15, 2023, 8:03 PM: DUI at N Hollywood Wy/W Victory Bl.

Motor Vehicle Theft

December 17, 2023, 9:27 AM : Motor vehicle theft at the 1500 block of N Victory Pl.

: Motor vehicle theft at the 1500 block of N Victory Pl. December 15, 2023, 9:00 AM: A vehicle was stolen at N Victory Pl/N Lake St.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft

December 16, 2023, 12:00 PM : Vehicle break-in/theft at the 700 block of E Olive Av.

: Vehicle break-in/theft at the 700 block of E Olive Av. December 14, 2023, 7:00 PM : Another vehicle break-in/theft was reported at the 800 block of N Glenoaks Bl.

: Another vehicle break-in/theft was reported at the 800 block of N Glenoaks Bl. December 15, 2023, 7:45 PM, 6:45 PM: Two incidents of vehicle break-in/theft occurred at the 100 block of E Magnolia Bl.

Assault Incidents

December 17, 2023, 2:48 AM : An assault took place at the 3400 block of W Olive Av.

: An assault took place at the 3400 block of W Olive Av. December 15, 2023, 11:23 AM: Assault at W Victory Bl/N Beachwood Dr.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations

December 17, 2023, 3:22 AM : Drugs/alcohol violation at the 3400 block of W Olive Av.

: Drugs/alcohol violation at the 3400 block of W Olive Av. December 16, 2023, 2:01 AM, 8:55 PM : Incidents occurred at N Hollywood Wy/W Chandler Bl and W Magnolia Bl/N Varney St.

: Incidents occurred at N Hollywood Wy/W Chandler Bl and W Magnolia Bl/N Varney St. December 15, 2023, 1:09 AM: A violation was reported at N Hollywood Wy/W Verdugo Av.

Vandalism

December 8, 2023, 6:30 PM: Vandalism incident at the 100 block of W Linden Av.

Burglary

December 16, 2023, 3:41 AM : A burglary was reported at the 1700 block of W Magnolia Bl.

: A burglary was reported at the 1700 block of W Magnolia Bl. December 15, 2023, 9:44 PM: Two burglaries occurred at the 2300 block of N Frederic St.

Weapons Violation

December 16, 2023, 11:30 PM: A weapons-related incident was reported at S San Fernando Bl/E Cedar Av.

The Burbank Police Department is actively responding to these incidents and has urged the community to stay vigilant. The diversity and frequency of these crimes underscore the need for heightened security and public awareness in Burbank. The police are encouraging residents to report any suspicious activities and are working to increase their presence in affected areas to ensure public safety.