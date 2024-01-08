Burbank Crime Log – December 8 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been addressing the following criminal activities over the past few days. Here is a chronological overview of the incidents reported:

December 26, 2023

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 11:00 PM, a vehicle was reported stolen at 200 Block N Third ST.

January 4, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 12:27 PM, another vehicle theft occurred at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

January 5, 2024

Theft/Larceny : At 6:09 PM, a theft was reported at 1700 Block N Victory PL.

DUI : At 9:40 AM, a DUI incident occurred at 4400 Block W Magnolia BL.

Theft/Larceny : A theft took place at 12:17 PM at 600 Block N Victory BL.

Motor Vehicle Theft : At 2:45 PM, a vehicle was stolen from 1700 Block Rogers PL.

Theft/Larceny : Another theft was reported at 5:06 PM at 1300 Block N Victory PL.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 7:14 PM, a violation was reported at 3500 Block W Victory BL.

January 6, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations : At 4:55 AM, a violation occurred at N San Fernando BL/E Burbank BL.

DUI : At 6:30 AM, another DUI incident was reported at 1000 Block N San Fernando BL.

Fraud : Fraud incidents were reported at 8:41 AM at Hollywood WY/W Burbank BL and at 9:25 AM at 100 Block S San Fernando BL.

Theft/Larceny : A series of thefts were reported starting at 9:27 AM at 100 Block E Angelino AV, 10:46 AM at 200 Block E Cypress AV (two incidents), 12:22 PM at 1300 Block N Victory PL, and 3:55 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

Robbery : At 1:44 PM, a robbery occurred at 200 Block E Cypress AV, BUR.

Motor Vehicle Theft : Vehicle thefts were reported at 4:10 PM at Tufts AV/N Glenoaks BL, 4:00 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL, and 6:00 PM at 300 Block N Niagara ST.

Weapons : A weapons-related incident took place at 7:24 PM at 1500 Block N Victory PL.

: A weapons-related incident took place at 7:24 PM at 1500 Block N Victory PL. Vandalism: At 10:35 PM, an act of vandalism was reported at 4300 Block W Riverside DR.

January 7, 2024

DUI: A DUI incident was reported at 2:50 AM at 1600 Block N San Fernando BL.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and urges the community to report any suspicious activities and to take necessary precautions to secure their properties.