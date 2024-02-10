Burbank Crime Log – February 10 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been actively responding to a wide array of crimes, from theft and DUI to more severe incidents like robbery and burglary. Below is a summary of the notable criminal activities reported:

February 2, 2024

Assault : A physical altercation was reported at 11:36 AM at 4100 Block W Kling ST.

DUI: At 12:22 AM, a DUI incident occurred at W Magnolia BL/N Victory BL.

February 4, 2024

Burglary: At 7:00 PM, a burglary took place at 4100 Block W Kling ST.

February 6, 2024

Assault : At 9:00 PM, an assault occurred at 400 Block N Beachwood DR.

DUI : DUI incidents were reported at 11:52 PM at 1700 Block W Magnolia BL and at 3:05 AM at 1200 Block S Lake ST.

Fraud : A fraud incident was reported at 8:59 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank BL.

Robbery : At 7:14 PM, a robbery took place at 300 Block N San Fernando BL.

: At 7:14 PM, a robbery took place at 300 Block N San Fernando BL. Vandalism: Vandalism was reported at 7:04 AM at 3100 Block W Riverside DR.

February 7, 2024

Burglary : Burglaries were reported at 7:15 PM at 2500 Block W Magnolia BL and 2:04 AM at 1600 Block W Burbank BL.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations : Drug and alcohol-related violations occurred throughout the day, including at 1:51 AM at 1000 Block S San Fernando BL.

: Drug and alcohol-related violations occurred throughout the day, including at 1:51 AM at 1000 Block S San Fernando BL. Theft/Larceny: Multiple thefts were reported, notably at 6:18 PM at 800 Block S San Fernando BL and 5:12 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

February 8, 2024

Assault : At 6:15 PM, an assault was reported at 100 Block W Valencia AV.

Burglary : A burglary was reported at 3:38 AM at 400 Block Delaware RD.

: A burglary was reported at 3:38 AM at 400 Block Delaware RD. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 8:49 AM, a violation occurred at E Olive AV/N San Fernando BL.

February 9, 2024

Burglary: At 2:04 AM, a burglary took place at 1600 Block W Burbank BL.

This summary highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the Burbank Police Department and the community. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to safeguard their properties and personal safety.