Burbank Crime Log – January 10 Edition

By
Police Blotter
-
0
647

The Burbank Police Department has been responding to a series of crimes over the last few days, demonstrating a diverse range of criminal activity in the area. Here’s a chronological summary of the events:

Water and Power

December 10, 2023

  • Theft/Larceny: At 1:30 PM, a larceny incident was reported at 200 Block E Angelino AV Apt 124.

January 3, 2024

  • Theft/Larceny: At 9:35 PM, a theft occurred at 400 Block S Verdugo DR Apt 208.

January 5, 2024

  • Theft/Larceny: A theft was reported at 8:00 PM at 100 Block E Angelino AV.
  • Arson: At 3:39 AM, an arson incident took place at W Magnolia BL/N Victory BL.

January 6, 2024

Chamber Guide
  • Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At 10:30 AM, a vehicle break-in occurred at 1600 Block Maria ST.
  • Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Another vehicle break-in was reported at 6:00 PM at 400 Block W Alameda AV.

January 7, 2024

  • Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A series of vehicle break-ins took place at 900 Block N Niagara ST and 1400 Block N Kenwood ST at 10:00 PM, 900 Block Andover DR at 3:38 AM, and at 1700 Block N Evergreen ST at 11:13 PM (two incidents).
  • Burglary: Two burglary incidents were reported at 4:04 AM and 4:06 AM at 2300 Block W Victory BL.
  • Vandalism: At 8:08 AM, a vandalism incident occurred at 1300 Block N Maple ST.
  • Fraud: At 12:14 PM, a fraud was reported at 500 Block S Buena Vista ST.
  • Assault: An assault took place at 9:08 PM at 2100 Block N Pepper ST.
  • Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Another vehicle break-in was reported at 200 Block S Lomita ST at 10:00 PM.

January 8, 2024

  • Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At 7:05 AM, 7:32 AM (two incidents), and 11:45 AM, vehicle break-ins were reported at 800 Block N Frederic ST and 1000 Block N Catalina ST.
  • Vandalism: A vandalism incident was reported at 7:38 AM at 200 Block W Olive AV.
  • Theft/Larceny: At 1:32 PM, a theft occurred at 200 Block E Cypress AV.
  • Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 9:33 PM, a violation was reported at 100 Block E Magnolia BL.
  • Assault: An assault occurred at 10:00 PM at 1200 Block N Screenland DR.
  • Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Another violation took place at 11:33 PM at W Verdugo AV/S Griffith Park DR.

January 9, 2024

  • Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 3:27 AM, a violation was reported at 100 Block W Alameda AV.

The Burbank Police Department is diligently investigating these incidents and encourages residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to secure their properties and vehicles.

    BurCal Apartments8715

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR