Burbank Crime Log – January 10 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been responding to a series of crimes over the last few days, demonstrating a diverse range of criminal activity in the area. Here’s a chronological summary of the events:

December 10, 2023

Theft/Larceny: At 1:30 PM, a larceny incident was reported at 200 Block E Angelino AV Apt 124.

January 3, 2024

Theft/Larceny: At 9:35 PM, a theft occurred at 400 Block S Verdugo DR Apt 208.

January 5, 2024

Theft/Larceny : A theft was reported at 8:00 PM at 100 Block E Angelino AV.

January 6, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : At 10:30 AM, a vehicle break-in occurred at 1600 Block Maria ST.

January 7, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : A series of vehicle break-ins took place at 900 Block N Niagara ST and 1400 Block N Kenwood ST at 10:00 PM, 900 Block Andover DR at 3:38 AM, and at 1700 Block N Evergreen ST at 11:13 PM (two incidents).

January 8, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : At 7:05 AM, 7:32 AM (two incidents), and 11:45 AM, vehicle break-ins were reported at 800 Block N Frederic ST and 1000 Block N Catalina ST.

January 9, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 3:27 AM, a violation was reported at 100 Block W Alameda AV.

The Burbank Police Department is diligently investigating these incidents and encourages residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to secure their properties and vehicles.