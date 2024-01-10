Burbank Crime Log – January 10 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been responding to a series of crimes over the last few days, demonstrating a diverse range of criminal activity in the area. Here’s a chronological summary of the events:
December 10, 2023
- Theft/Larceny: At 1:30 PM, a larceny incident was reported at 200 Block E Angelino AV Apt 124.
January 3, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: At 9:35 PM, a theft occurred at 400 Block S Verdugo DR Apt 208.
January 5, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft was reported at 8:00 PM at 100 Block E Angelino AV.
- Arson: At 3:39 AM, an arson incident took place at W Magnolia BL/N Victory BL.
January 6, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At 10:30 AM, a vehicle break-in occurred at 1600 Block Maria ST.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Another vehicle break-in was reported at 6:00 PM at 400 Block W Alameda AV.
January 7, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A series of vehicle break-ins took place at 900 Block N Niagara ST and 1400 Block N Kenwood ST at 10:00 PM, 900 Block Andover DR at 3:38 AM, and at 1700 Block N Evergreen ST at 11:13 PM (two incidents).
- Burglary: Two burglary incidents were reported at 4:04 AM and 4:06 AM at 2300 Block W Victory BL.
- Vandalism: At 8:08 AM, a vandalism incident occurred at 1300 Block N Maple ST.
- Fraud: At 12:14 PM, a fraud was reported at 500 Block S Buena Vista ST.
- Assault: An assault took place at 9:08 PM at 2100 Block N Pepper ST.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Another vehicle break-in was reported at 200 Block S Lomita ST at 10:00 PM.
January 8, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At 7:05 AM, 7:32 AM (two incidents), and 11:45 AM, vehicle break-ins were reported at 800 Block N Frederic ST and 1000 Block N Catalina ST.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident was reported at 7:38 AM at 200 Block W Olive AV.
- Theft/Larceny: At 1:32 PM, a theft occurred at 200 Block E Cypress AV.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 9:33 PM, a violation was reported at 100 Block E Magnolia BL.
- Assault: An assault occurred at 10:00 PM at 1200 Block N Screenland DR.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Another violation took place at 11:33 PM at W Verdugo AV/S Griffith Park DR.
January 9, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 3:27 AM, a violation was reported at 100 Block W Alameda AV.
The Burbank Police Department is diligently investigating these incidents and encourages residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to secure their properties and vehicles.