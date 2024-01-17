Burbank Crime Log – January 17 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has reported multiple incidents, ranging from burglary to drugs and alcohol violations, occurring over a span of several days.

The crimes began on January 9, 2024, with an incident of fraud reported at the 300 block of E Orange Grove Avenue just after midnight. This was followed by another fraud case on January 10 at the 1600 block of N Victory Place around midday.

January 11 witnessed a burglary at the 500 block of Dartmouth Road, occurring early in the morning at 8:00 AM. Later that evening, on January 10, another burglary was reported at the 100 block of W Verdugo Avenue.

On January 12, a series of crimes unfolded starting with an assault at 8:53 AM on the 1500 block of N Rose Street. This was followed by two arson incidents, first at the 400 block of E Elmwood Avenue at 9:45 AM and then at the 400 block of E Cedar Avenue just after noon. The afternoon of January 12 saw two more fraud incidents at the 200 block of W Alameda Avenue and the 200 block of E Alameda Avenue, respectively. A theft/larceny case was also reported on the same day at the 1800 block of N California Street.

January 13 was particularly eventful, with multiple incidents starting from a DUI at E Orange Grove Avenue/N Bonnywood at 1:01 AM. Several burglaries were reported throughout the day at various locations including the 2300 block of W Olive Avenue, the 2700 block of W Alameda Avenue, and the 700 block of E Cypress Avenue. Thefts and larcenies were also frequent, with incidents at the 1600 block of N Victory Place and the 0 block of E Alameda Avenue. The day also saw a notable number of drug/alcohol violations across different locations.

The crime wave continued into January 14 and 15 with several more theft/larceny cases, including incidents at the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard, N Evergreen Street/W Clark Avenue, 800 block of S San Fernando Boulevard, and again at the 1600 block of N Victory Place.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The department is also asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for these crimes.