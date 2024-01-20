Burbank Crime Log – January 20 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been tackling a variety of criminal activities over the past few days, including theft, assault, burglary, and more. Here’s a chronological overview of these incidents:

January 13, 2024

Vandalism: At 2:17 PM, a vandalism incident was reported at 1000 Block W Burbank BL.

January 15, 2024

Theft/Larceny: A theft occurred at 3:30 PM at 1000 Block E Spazier AV.

January 16, 2024

Theft/Larceny : At 7:00 PM, a theft was reported at 600 Block E Verdugo AV.

January 17, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : At 8:00 AM, a vehicle break-in was reported at 1500 Block N Victory PL.

January 18, 2024

Fraud : At 7:04 PM, a fraud incident was reported at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

January 19, 2024

Assault: At 2:00 AM, an assault occurred at 200 Block S Griffith Park DR.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and encourages the community to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to protect their properties.