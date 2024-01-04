Burbank Crime Log – January 4 Edition

In a series of incidents around the Burbank community, the Burbank Police Department reported numerous crimes ranging from theft and assault to drugs and alcohol violations. Here’s a chronological summary of the events:

December 12, 2023

Theft/Larceny: At 6:00 PM, a larceny occurred at 100 Block N San Fernando BL.

December 20, 2023

Theft/Larceny: A theft was reported at 12:00 PM at 2000 Block N Brighton ST.

December 27, 2023

Vandalism: At 6:00 PM, an act of vandalism took place at 2200 Block N Valley ST.

December 28, 2023

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 12:00 PM, a vehicle was stolen from 100 Block S Flower ST.

December 29, 2023

Assault : An assault occurred at 5:22 AM at 100 Block W Alameda AV.

: At 2:45 PM, a violation took place at N Buena Vista ST/W Empire AV. Theft/Larceny: A series of thefts occurred in the afternoon, starting at 4:14 PM at 200 Block E Cypress AV, followed by incidents at 1000 Block W Burbank BL at 4:20 PM, 4:45 PM, and 6:00 PM, and another at 1600 Block N Victory PL at 7:08 PM.

December 30, 2023

: At 3:00 AM, a vehicle theft occurred at N Screenland DR/W Clark AV. Theft/Larceny : In the evening, thefts were reported at 1000 Block W Burbank BL at 5:44 PM, 600 Block N Victory BL at 6:00 PM, and 1600 Block N Victory PL at 8:32 PM.

: An assault took place at 6:12 PM at N Third ST/E Magnolia BL. Motor Vehicle Theft: At 11:40 PM, another vehicle was reported stolen at W Victory BL/N Griffith Park DR.

December 31, 2023

: A violation was reported at 7:35 AM at W Alameda AV/S Victory BL. Theft/Larceny: Thefts occurred at 6:19 AM at 500 Block S Buena Vista ST, 12:16 PM at 200 Block E Cypress AV, 2:35 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank BL, and 3:39 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

January 1, 2024

Assault : Multiple assaults were reported, starting at 12:01 AM at 300 Block N Fairview ST, followed by incidents at 3:11 AM at 1900 Block Peyton AV, 3:41 AM at 200 Block W Alameda AV, and 12:31 PM at 200 Block N Third ST.

: At 10:23 PM, a vehicle was stolen from 200 Block N First ST. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Another violation occurred at 10:57 PM at 2000 Block N Ontario ST.

January 2, 2024

DUI : At 1:19 AM, a DUI incident took place at E Elmwood AV/S Fifth ST.

: At 2:44 AM, a weapons incident occurred at W Burbank BL/N Parish PL. Theft/Larceny: A theft was reported at 10:46 AM at Rosemary LN/W Clark AV.

January 3, 2024

: Multiple violations were reported early in the morning at 3:35 AM at Victory BL/N Clybourn AV and 1:28 AM at W Alameda AV/S Keystone ST. Motor Vehicle Theft: Vehicle thefts occurred at 3:45 AM at 600 Block N Fairview ST and 4:08 AM at 600 Block Rosemary LN.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and urges anyone with information to come forward. Community members are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.