Burbank Crime Log – January 6 Edition

In a string of incidents, the Burbank Police Department has been responding to various crimes, ranging from theft to assault. Below is a chronological summary of these events:

December 25, 2023

Assault: At 6:10 PM, an assault was reported at 200 Block N Third ST.

December 29, 2023

Theft/Larceny: A theft occurred at 6:00 PM at 800 Block S San Fernando BL.

December 30, 2023

DUI: At 9:15 PM, a DUI incident was reported at W Magnolia BL/N Avon ST.

January 2, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : At 10:55 AM, a vehicle break-in was reported at 200 Block E Palm AV.

January 3, 2024

Fraud : At 12:01 AM, a fraud incident occurred at 1700 Block Landis ST.

January 4, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : At 4:30 AM, a vehicle break-in was reported at S San Fernando BL/E Verdugo AV.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and encourages anyone with information to come forward. The community is advised to take precautions to safeguard their property and report any suspicious activities.