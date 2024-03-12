Burbank Crime Log – March 12 Edition

Burbank’s police department has been addressing a wide array of criminal activities across the city, from theft and burglary to assaults and DUI offenses. The following is a summary of incidents reported, highlighting the persistent challenge faced by the community and law enforcement.

March 4, 2024

Fraud at 2000 block of N Kenneth Rd, 8:00 AM.

Fraud at 600 block of E Harvard Rd, 12:55 PM.

March 5, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at 1300 block of N Victory Pl, 9:59 PM.

Assault at 500 block of S Buena Vista St, 9:00 PM.

Theft/Larceny at 2000 block of N Valley St, 10:19 AM.

March 6, 2024

DUI at 1400 block of N Naomi St, 10:44 PM.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at 1000 block of S San Fernando Bl, 8:05 PM.

Burglary at 300 block of S Lomita St, 1:30 PM.

Motor Vehicle Theft at 500 block of S Main St, 1:16 PM.

Fraud at 1300 block of N Victory Pl, 6:35 PM.

Theft/Larceny at 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 5:30 PM and 12:30 PM.

Fraud at 2600 block of W Olive Av, 2:30 PM.

March 7, 2024

Assault at 3300 block of N Glenoaks Bl, 4:43 PM, and 1500 block of N Rose St, 6:51 AM.

Burglary at 3200 block of Scott Rd, 7:14 PM, and 1100 block of W Olive Av, 6:15 PM.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations across various locations including 1700 block of N Victory Pl, 2:37 PM.

Theft/Larceny at 2400 block of W Victory Bl, 5:59 PM, 400 block of W Alameda Av, 5:35 PM, and more.

March 8, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at locations including W Alameda Av/N Cordova St, 1:51 AM, and W Alameda Av/S Lake St, 12:54 AM.

DUI at W Empire Av/Valpreda St, 2:23 PM.

Theft/Larceny incidents occurred at several locations, including 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 1:04 PM, and 1800 block of W Verdugo Av, 3:23 PM.

March 9, 2024

DUI on the 1700 block of W Olive Av, 6:45 AM.

Fraud at W Burbank Bl/N Whitnall HW, 7:29 PM.

Theft/Larceny at 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 2:50 PM, and 11:44 AM.

These incidents paint a picture of the varied and complex landscape of criminal activity within Burbank. From property crimes to substance abuse and violence, each report underscores the ongoing efforts by local authorities to address and mitigate these challenges, ensuring the safety and security of the community.