Burbank Crime Log – March 27 Edition

Burbank has recently seen a surge in criminal activities, encompassing a broad spectrum of offenses. Here’s an overview of these incidents, categorized by the nature of the crimes and their locations:

March 9, 2024

Burglary at 800 block of N Naomi St, 12:00 PM.

March 16, 2024

Theft/Larceny at 1000 block of W Burbank Bl, 2:50 PM.

March 20, 2024

Weapons related incident at 2400 block of N Naomi St, 5:00 PM.

Theft/Larceny at 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 4:15 PM.

March 21, 2024

Assault with a Deadly Weapon at 5200 block of Cahuenga Bl, 3:20 AM.

Burglary at 3800 block of W Magnolia Bl, 3:19 AM.

Motor Vehicle Theft at 1100 block of N Ontario St, 9:39 AM.

Assault at 1700 block of N Buena Vista St, 11:38 AM and another at W Burbank Bl/N Victory Bl, 5:57 PM.

Theft/Larceny incidents occurred at various times throughout the day, notably at 1600 block of N Victory Pl at 8:02 PM.

March 22, 2024

DUI at N Pass Av/W Burbank Bl, 8:14 PM.

Multiple Theft/Larceny incidents, including those at 1300 block of N Victory Pl at 7:15 PM and 1600 block of N Victory Pl between 8:38 PM and 9:27 PM.

Assault at 1300 block of N Victory Pl, 1:31 PM.

Sex Crimes reported at S Buena Vista St/S Edison Bl, 5:00 PM.

March 23, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations were reported at various locations, including N Buena Vista St/Thornton Av at 1:31 AM and 400 block of S Niagara St at 3:40 AM.

Assault incidents at 2300 block of N Naomi St, 11:30 PM, and 500 block of S San Fernando Bl, 12:12 AM.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft at S San Fernando Bl/E Cedar Av, 2:18 AM.

Sex Crimes at 2000 block of N Kenneth Rd, 7:30 AM.

Weapons offense at N Third St/E Olive Av, 11:44 AM.

Assault again at 2400 block of N Naomi St, 2:58 PM.

These incidents reflect the wide range of challenges faced by the Burbank Police Department, from property crimes to violent offenses and substance abuse violations, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and community cooperation to ensure public safety.