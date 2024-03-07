Burbank Crime Log – March 7 Edition

In another report of criminal activity, Burbank has witnessed an array of incidents over the last week of February, touching various neighborhoods and affecting residents and property owners alike. Detailed below are the reported crimes, meticulously cataloged to provide a comprehensive overview of the crimes sweeping through the city as reported to Crimemapping by the Burbank Police Department.

February 20, 2024

At 5:00 PM, a motor vehicle theft was reported at the 2500 block of W Oak St, marking the start of a series of crimes.

Another incident followed shortly after, with a vehicle break-in/theft occurring at 6:30 PM on the 700 block of E Providencia Av.

February 21, 2024

The crime wave continued with two vehicle break-ins/thefts at 5:30 PM; one on the 400 block of N Fairview St and another on the 800 block of N Myers St.

Not long after, at 6:00 PM, another motor vehicle theft was reported on the 2300 block of N Fairview St.

February 22, 2024

A vandalism incident occurred at 3:00 PM on S Kenneth Rd/E Angeleno Av.

Early the next day, at 4:22 AM, a vehicle break-in/theft took place on the 800 block of N Parish Pl.

At 2:10 AM, theft/larceny was reported on the 700 block of N Fairview St.

Another theft/larceny was documented at 4:49 PM on the 300 block of N Third St.

Fraud was reported at 11:49 AM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl.

February 23, 2024

A vehicle break-in/theft was recorded at 7:00 PM on the 400 block of E Cedar Av.

At 3:00 AM, a sex crime incident was reported on the 200 block of S Glenoaks Bl.

February 24, 2024

Theft/larceny was reported at 4:25 PM on the 4300 block of W Sarah St.

Another theft/larceny occurred at 8:00 PM on the 1700 block of N Catalina St.

February 25, 2024

Early in the morning, DUI incidents were reported at 1:01 AM on N Glenoaks Bl/Delaware Rd and at 2:18 AM on the 200 block of N Front St.

Vandalism was reported at 11:00 AM on the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl.

A theft/larceny occurred at 4:00 PM on the 100 block of E Magnolia Bl.

Motor vehicle theft was reported at 4:38 AM on the 2100 block of N Dymond St.

February 26, 2024

A weapons incident was reported at 9:12 AM on the 200 block of N Third St.

Multiple thefts/larcenies were reported throughout the day, including incidents at 3:19 PM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl, at 3:55 PM on the 1800 block of W Verdugo Av, at 7:25 PM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl, and at 8:13 PM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

An assault was reported at 7:25 PM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl.

Fraud was reported at 10:48 PM on the 1000 block of S San Fernando Bl.

A motor vehicle theft was reported at 4:30 AM on the 1600 block of N San Fernando Bl.

February 27, 2024

The day began with a theft/larceny reported at 7:17 AM on the 1000 block of S San Fernando Bl.

A motor vehicle theft occurred at 7:59 AM on the 1400 block of N Myers St.

Vandalism was reported at 8:13 AM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl.

Fraud occurred at 3:00 PM on the 2600 block of W Olive Av.

Thefts/larcenies continued with incidents at 2:30 PM on the 200 block of E Cypress Av, and at 7:51 PM on N San Fernando Bl/E Palm Av.

Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at 8:39 PM on W Riverside Dr/N Hollywood Wy.

The day concluded with a sex crime reported at 11:56 PM on the 4100 block of Hood Av.

This detailed chronology of crimes across Burbank underscores the diverse nature of criminal activity affecting the area. From theft and vehicle break-ins to more severe incidents of DUI, vandalism, sex crimes, and weapons violations, the city’s law enforcement and community face significant challenges. Burbank Police continue their patrols to protect the citizens and businesses.