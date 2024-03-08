Burbank Crime Log – March 8 Edition

Burbank has witnessed the following criminal activity, ranging from theft and burglary to assault and DUI incidents, casting a shadow over the community’s sense of safety and security. The timeline of these events showcases the breadth and severity of offenses police have been responding to as reported to Crimemapping by the Burbank Police Department.

February 13, 2024

A theft/larceny incident occurred at 7:20 PM on the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl.

February 18, 2024

At 7:30 PM, petty theft from a building was reported on the 1000 block of S Flower St, Burbank, CA.

February 28, 2024

The day saw multiple incidents starting with drugs/alcohol violations at 9:50 AM on the 1200 block of S Flower St.

Theft/larceny was reported at 11:00 AM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl and at 1:43 PM on the 200 block of E Cypress Av.

A burglary was reported at 4:10 PM on the 1100 block of East Av.

Fraud was also reported at 6:23 PM on the 700 block of S Sixth St.

February 29, 2024

Vandalism incidents were reported early in the morning at 6:36 AM on the 100 block of W Magnolia Bl and at 8:10 AM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl.

An assault was reported at 8:26 AM on W Jeffries Av/N Hollywood Wy.

Robbery took place at 1:45 PM on the 1200 block of S Lake St.

Theft/larceny incidents were noted at 3:08 PM on the 600 block of N Victory Bl and at 4:00 PM on the 400 block of E Cedar Av.

A motor vehicle theft was reported at 6:00 PM on W Clark Av/N Whitnall HW.

Drugs/alcohol violations were documented at 6:56 PM on the 900 block of N Buena Vista St.

An assault occurred at 10:06 PM on the 1500 block of N Victory Pl.

A DUI incident was recorded at 11:41 PM on W Empire Av/N Avon St.

March 1, 2024

DUI was reported at 1:05 AM on W Burbank Bl/N Ontario St.

A robbery was reported at 3:29 AM on the 200 block of E Olive Av.

Assaults occurred at 10:04 AM on the 200 block of S Sparks St and at 7:38 PM on the 200 block of W Providencia Av.

Drugs/alcohol violations were noted at 2:15 PM on the 100 block of N Victory Bl.

Fraud was reported at 2:30 PM on the 1100 block of N Naomi St.

Theft/larceny incidents occurred throughout the day: at 12:30 PM on the 1200 block of S Flower St, at 3:40 PM on the 1700 block of N Victory Pl, at 9:11 PM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl, and at 10:48 PM on the 1300 block of N Victory Pl.

March 2, 2024

DUI incidents were reported in the early hours: at 1:53 AM on Cornell Dr/San Fernando Bl, at 3:51 AM on W Olive Av/Hood Av, and at 10:16 PM on W Verdugo Av/N Fairview St.

Drugs/alcohol violations were noted at 7:09 AM on the 400 block of S Beachwood Dr and at 9:03 AM on N Hollywood Wy/W Burbank Bl.

March 3, 2024

A theft/larceny incident was reported at 5:43 AM on the 0 block of W Burbank Bl.

These incidents reflect the criminal activity within Burbank, spanning from property crimes to violent offenses and substance-related violations. The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents, urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.