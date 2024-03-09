Burbank Crime Log – March 9 Edition

Burbank has seen the following criminal activities ranging from burglary to DUI offenses, as detailed in the recent police reports. The incidents span several days, indicating a persistent issue across various neighborhoods.

March 1, 2024

A theft/larceny occurred at 8:00 PM on the 300 block of W Valencia Av.

March 2, 2024

At 12:01 AM, fraud was reported on the 3700 block of W Magnolia Bl.

A theft/larceny took place at 12:35 PM on the 3100 block of W Riverside Dr.

Another theft/larceny was reported at 4:41 PM on the 1000 block of S San Fernando Bl.

March 3, 2024

Early in the day, DUI was reported at 2:39 AM on N Hollywood Wy/W Verdugo Av.

Motor vehicle thefts occurred at 6:01 AM on the 2500 block of N Myers St, with another vehicle theft on the same block at the same time.

Vandalism was reported at 6:01 AM on the 2500 block of N Myers St.

A motor vehicle theft was noted at 9:06 AM on the 2100 block of N Rose St.

Drugs/alcohol violations occurred at 9:57 AM on the 1600 block of W Verdugo Av.

A burglary was reported at 12:29 PM on the 1100 block of Chestnut St.

Multiple theft/larceny incidents were reported throughout the day at locations including the 1300 block of N Victory Pl and the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

Fraud incidents were noted, with one occurring at 2:25 PM on S Flower St/W Verdugo Av.

March 4, 2024

Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at 12:31 AM on W Alameda Av/N Ontario St and at 2:08 AM on N Buena Vista St/Kenmere Av.

A burglary took place at 4:56 AM on the 1100 block of Chestnut St.

Fraud was reported at 11:37 PM on W Alameda Av/S Beachwood Dr and at 10:53 PM on N Lake St/N Victory Pl.

March 5, 2024

DUI incidents occurred at 12:47 AM on the 300 block of W Alameda Av and at 4:00 PM on the 200 block of E Alameda Av.

A theft/larceny was reported at 10:30 AM on the 200 block of S Brighton St and at 7:34 PM on the 800 block of S San Fernando Bl.

Vandalism occurred at 2:28 PM on the 600 block of N Victory Bl.

Fraud was noted at 8:45 PM on the 100 block of E Orange Grove Av.

These incidents underline a series of challenges for local law enforcement and community safety initiatives. The varied nature of the crimes, including theft, fraud, motor vehicle theft, drugs/alcohol violations, and DUI offenses, requires a multifaceted response from both police and the community to address and deter future incidents.