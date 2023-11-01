Burbank Crime Log – November 1 Edition

Citizens of Burbank have been troubled by a wave of property and financial crimes over the month of October, with incidents ranging from burglary to fraud, painting a concerning picture for public safety in the area.

Theft and Larceny

The series of thefts began on October 13 when police were alerted to a larceny at 4:31 PM on the 600 block of North Victory Boulevard. The city saw a continuation of such crimes when on October 25, another theft occurred at 6:40 PM on the 1900 block of West Alameda Avenue.

Thefts persisted with two incidents on October 26; one took place at 12:30 PM on the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue, and the next, on October 28 at 10:15 PM on the 100 block of North Rose Street.

Theft reared its head again on October 30, striking three times in quick succession. At 9:30 AM, the 3500 block of West Victory Boulevard was the scene of a larceny, followed by a theft at 2:59 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place. Earlier in the day, a burglary was reported at 6:15 AM on the 200 block of East Magnolia Boulevard, adding an element of unlawful entry into the mix of property crimes.

Vandalism

The trend of vandalism presented itself on October 27 at 11:00 AM near Olive Avenue and Screenland Drive, unsettling residents with property damage. The concern escalated with another case reported on October 30 at 7:13 AM on the 1400 block of West Olive Avenue, hinting at a possible pattern of destruction.

Fraud

Financial deception was first noted on October 9 with a fraud case at the corner of Burbank Boulevard and Niagara Street at 7:00 AM, and a second instance occurred on October 21 at 12:00 PM on the 1800 block of Grismer Avenue.

The end of the month saw a resurgence of this crime type with two additional reports. On October 30 at 10:12 PM, the 1200 block of South Flower Street became the backdrop for another fraudulent act. This was closely followed by another incident on the morning of October 31 at 4:03 AM at the junction of Glenoaks Boulevard and East Walnut Avenue, bringing the month to a disconcerting close.

Assault and Substance Violations

On a more violent note, an assault was reported on October 30 at 8:41 AM on the 500 block of Andover Drive, contributing to the distressing crime statistics of the month.

That evening, substance violations were recorded at 9:57 PM at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, adding another layer of concern for community well-being.

The Burbank Police Department is taking these incidents seriously and is committed to investigating each one thoroughly.