Burbank Crime Report – April 19 Edition

Over the past month, Burbank has experienced the following criminal activities, ranging from theft and burglary to vandalism and drug/alcohol violations. The following report provides a detailed chronology of these incidents, emphasizing the urgency for heightened community vigilance and law enforcement response.

March 29, 2024

Fraud: A fraud incident was documented at 12:16 PM at the 600 Block E Fairmount RD.

April 10, 2024

Vandalism: Vandalism occurred at 8:15 PM on the 4400 Block W Riverside DR.

April 12, 2024

Burglary : Early morning at 7:45 AM , a burglary was reported at the 2200 Block W Magnolia BL .

April 13, 2024

A day marked by multiple crimes across the city:

Burglary : Incidents were reported at 3:22 AM at the 1200 Block S Victory BL and 3:45 AM at the 300 Block N San Fernando BL .

April 14, 2024

DUI : A DUI was reported at 12:56 AM on S Glenoaks BL/E Alameda AV.

April 15, 2024

Burglary: In the early hours of the morning at 4:23 AM, another burglary was reported on the 300 Block N San Fernando BL.

The Burbank Police Department remains committed to investigating these incidents thoroughly and restoring peace and security for all residents.