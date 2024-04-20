Burbank Crime Report – April 20 Edition

The city of Burbank has witnessed the following criminal activities over the past week, ranging from theft and burglary to more severe offenses like arson and sex crimes. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the reported incidents:

April 10, 2024

Theft / Larceny: At 3:00 PM, a theft occurred at the 1600 Block W Oak ST.

April 11, 2024

Fraud: A fraud incident was reported at 12:44 PM at the 1500 Block N Victory PL.

April 13, 2024

Vehicle Break-In / Theft: At 12:55 PM, a vehicle break-in/theft was reported at the 600 Block S Main ST.

April 14, 2024

Vandalism: Vandalism was documented at 8:37 AM on the 500 Block S San Fernando BL.

April 15, 2024

Burglary: Early in the morning at 7:30 AM, a burglary was reported at the 2700 Block N Buena Vista ST.

April 16, 2024

Drugs / Alcohol Violations: Early morning drug/alcohol violation at 8:12 AM at W Victory BL/N Kenwood ST.

April 17, 2024

Drugs / Alcohol Violations: Drug/alcohol violations occurred early in the morning at 12:05 AM at W Magnolia BL/N Maple ST and 1:48 AM at E Providencia AV/S Bonnywood PL.

Vandalism: Vandalism was reported at 12:09 PM at the 100 Block W Elmwood AV and 2:57 PM at the 500 Block E Elmwood AV.

This summary highlights the criminal activity in Burbank, with a wide range of crimes affecting the community’s safety and security. The Burbank Police Department is actively responding to these incidents, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.