Burbank Crime Report – April 20 Edition

The city of Burbank has witnessed the following criminal activities over the past week, ranging from theft and burglary to more severe offenses like arson and sex crimes. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the reported incidents:
April 10, 2024
- Theft / Larceny: At 3:00 PM, a theft occurred at the 1600 Block W Oak ST.
April 11, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud incident was reported at 12:44 PM at the 1500 Block N Victory PL.
April 13, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In / Theft: At 12:55 PM, a vehicle break-in/theft was reported at the 600 Block S Main ST.
April 14, 2024
- Vandalism: Vandalism was documented at 8:37 AM on the 500 Block S San Fernando BL.
- Burglary: A burglary occurred at 6:58 PM at the 0 Block E Alameda AV.
April 15, 2024
- Burglary: Early in the morning at 7:30 AM, a burglary was reported at the 2700 Block N Buena Vista ST.
- Theft / Larceny: Multiple thefts were reported throughout the day, including at 2:00 PM at the 1600 Block N Victory PL and 2:38 PM at the 1000 Block W Burbank BL.
- Vandalism: Vandalism incidents were noted at 12:32 PM at the 1600 Block N Valley ST.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft occurred at 11:00 PM at the 1800 Block N Avon ST.
April 16, 2024
- Drugs / Alcohol Violations: Early morning drug/alcohol violation at 8:12 AM at W Victory BL/N Kenwood ST.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Incidents were reported at 5:27 PM at the 1400 Block N Naomi ST and 10:17 PM at the 100 Block E Orange Grove AV.
- Robbery: A robbery was reported at 9:35 PM at the 100 Block E Alameda AV.
- Theft / Larceny: Multiple thefts reported at 12:24 PM at the 1800 Block W Verdugo AV and 12:48 PM at the 800 Block S San Fernando BL.
April 17, 2024
- Drugs / Alcohol Violations: Drug/alcohol violations occurred early in the morning at 12:05 AM at W Magnolia BL/N Maple ST and 1:48 AM at E Providencia AV/S Bonnywood PL.
- Assault: An assault was reported at 4:38 AM at the 3800 Block Heffron DR.
- Arson: Arson was documented at 6:13 AM at the 100 Block E Alameda AV.
- Theft / Larceny: Thefts continued at 12:33 PM at the 1600 Block N Victory PL and 7:23 PM at the same location.
- Sex Crimes: A sex crime incident occurred at 3:23 PM at the 1600 Block N Maple ST.
- Vandalism: Vandalism was reported at 12:09 PM at the 100 Block W Elmwood AV and 2:57 PM at the 500 Block E Elmwood AV.
This summary highlights the criminal activity in Burbank, with a wide range of crimes affecting the community’s safety and security. The Burbank Police Department is actively responding to these incidents, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.