Burbank Crime Report – April 5 Edition

Burbank has recently witnessed a variety of criminal activities, ranging from DUI incidents to theft, burglary, drugs/alcohol violations, vandalism, and more. Here’s a breakdown of these incidents, organized by type and in chronological order:

March 26, 2024

Fraud at 3500 Block W Burbank Bl.

March 31, 2024

Fraud at W Verdugo Av/N Hollywood Wy; 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

at W Verdugo Av/N Hollywood Wy; 1600 Block N Victory Pl. Theft/Larceny at various locations, including 1300 Block N Victory Pl and 300 Block W Alameda Av.

at various locations, including 1300 Block N Victory Pl and 300 Block W Alameda Av. Drugs/Alcohol Violations at W Magnolia Bl/N Fairview St.

April 1, 2024

DUI at W Chandler Bl/N Hollywood Wy.

at W Chandler Bl/N Hollywood Wy. Theft/Larceny at 1300 Block N Victory Pl and 1700 Block N Victory Pl.

at 1300 Block N Victory Pl and 1700 Block N Victory Pl. Vandalism at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

April 2, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft at 1200 Block Scott Rd and 100 Block W Valencia Av.

at 1200 Block Scott Rd and 100 Block W Valencia Av. Drugs/Alcohol Violations at E Olive Av/N San Fernando Bl and 900 Block W Alameda Av.

at E Olive Av/N San Fernando Bl and 900 Block W Alameda Av. Vandalism at 2200 Block N Brighton St.

at 2200 Block N Brighton St. Theft/Larceny at 200 Block W Tujunga Av.

April 3, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at N Sparks St/W Olive Av.

Throughout these dates, Burbank Police have responded to a variety of calls, from minor infractions like drugs/alcohol violations to more severe incidents involving theft, burglary, and assault. The reported DUIs and cases of vandalism also highlight the challenges faced by the community and law enforcement in maintaining safety and order.