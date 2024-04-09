Burbank Crime Report – April 9 Edition

The city of Burbank has been engulfed in a flurry of criminal activities over the past week, with incidents ranging from theft and motor vehicle theft to assault, drugs/alcohol violations, vandalism, and burglary. The Burbank Police Department has been responding to various crimes across different locations. Here’s a breakdown of the incidents by day, reflecting the diverse nature of crime affecting the community.

March 31, 2024

The week began with a burglary in the early hours at the 0 Block E Alameda AV, setting a foreboding tone for the days ahead.

April 2, 2024

By April 2nd, the community was shaken by an act of vandalism at the 1000 Block N Lima St just after midnight, highlighting a brazen disregard for property.

April 3, 2024

The following day, a theft/larceny was reported at the 1000 Block N San Fernando Bl in the early afternoon, further unsettling residents.

April 4, 2024

April 4th saw a series of vehicle-related crimes, starting with a vehicle break-in/theft at the 2600 Block West Victory in the afternoon, followed by a motor vehicle theft at the 1000 Block S Flower St in the evening, indicating a trend in automotive crimes.

April 5, 2024

The crime wave continued into April 5th with a sequence of thefts and a burglary:

Early in the morning, a theft/larceny occurred at the 500 Block E Olive Av .

occurred at the . The afternoon brought another theft/larceny at the 900 Block N Third St .

at the . The evening saw both a burglary at the 100 Block N San Fernando Bl and a theft/larceny at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl .

at the and a at the . The day concluded with an assault just before midnight at the 1100 Block W Olive Av.

April 6, 2024

April 6th was particularly turbulent, marked by a series of assaults, thefts, a motor vehicle theft, and drug/alcohol violations:

The day started just after midnight with an assault at W Alameda Av/S Flower St .

at . Mid-morning, there was a drugs/alcohol violation at the 1700 Block N Victory Pl .

at the . The early afternoon featured a theft/larceny at E Angelino Av/S Third St .

at . Late afternoon to evening saw a rapid succession of crimes, including theft/larceny at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl and 1600 Block W Olive Av , a motor vehicle theft at the 500 Block S Main St , and additional thefts/larcenies at the 200 Block E Cypress Av and 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

at the and , a at the , and additional thefts/larcenies at the and . The night ended with an assault at the 2600 Block W Victory Bl.

This wave of criminal activities across Burbank has prompted the police department to urge the community to stay vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to safeguard their properties and personal safety. The Burbank Police are actively investigating these incidents, aiming to restore peace and security to the affected neighborhoods.