Burbank Crime Report – December 13 Edition

The city of Burbank has recently experienced several criminal activities, spanning from robberies to assaults and thefts. The Burbank Police Department has reported several incidents over the past few days to Crimemapping. Here is an overview of the reported crimes:

Robbery

December 8, 2023, 8:12 PM: A robbery occurred at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

Assaults

December 10, 2023, 9:29 PM : An assault was reported at the 100 block of S Buena Vista St.

: An assault was reported at the 100 block of S Buena Vista St. December 10, 2023, 5:00 PM : Another assault occurred at the 100 block of N Lamer St.

: Another assault occurred at the 100 block of N Lamer St. December 10, 2023, 6:00 AM : An assault took place at N Buena Vista St/W Victory Bl.

: An assault took place at N Buena Vista St/W Victory Bl. December 9, 2023, 2:48 PM : An assault was reported at the 1700 block of W Olive Av.

: An assault was reported at the 1700 block of W Olive Av. December 8, 2023, 5:20 PM: An assault occurred at the 100 block of Elm Ct.

Burglary

December 8, 2023, 11:09 AM: A burglary was reported at the 100 block of N Maple St.

Theft and Larceny

Multiple incidents of theft and larceny were reported at various locations, including the 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 200 block of E Cypress Av, 1300 block of N Victory Pl, Scott Rd/Stanford Rd, and the 1800 block of W Victory Bl.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft

December 9, 2023, 2:00 PM: A vehicle break-in/theft occurred at the 700 block of N San Fernando Bl.

Fraud

December 7, 2023, 8:10 PM: A fraud incident was reported at S San Fernando Bl/E Alameda Av.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations

December 7, 2023, 5:21 PM: An incident involving drugs/alcohol violations occurred at the 200 block of S Lincoln St.

Vandalism

December 7, 2023, 3:00 PM: Vandalism was reported at the 1300 block of W Verdugo Av.

Burbank Police also ran a DUI Checkpoint this last weekend.

In a dedicated effort to enhance road safety, the Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on December 9, 2023. The operation took place on Glenoaks Boulevard, a strategic location chosen between Alameda Avenue and Cedar Avenue, based on a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests. The checkpoint was active from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., aiming to deter impaired driving and ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Lieutenant John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau reported that the checkpoint was highly efficient, with over 500 vehicles screened and an average travel time of just 40 seconds per vehicle. This quick processing time minimized inconvenience to drivers while allowing the police to effectively perform their safety checks.

The results of the checkpoint were notable for their impact on road safety. Three citations were issued to drivers operating vehicles without a valid license, and two additional citations were handed out for traffic violations. Furthermore, field sobriety tests were administered to three drivers, underscoring the department’s commitment to identifying and deterring impaired driving.

The primary goal of these checkpoints, as emphasized by the Burbank Police Department, is not to make arrests but to promote public safety. By conducting such operations, the department aims to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence and to encourage responsible driving behavior.

The Burbank Police Department’s proactive approach in organizing the DUI checkpoint reflects its ongoing commitment to public safety and its strategy to prevent DUI incidents before they happen. The department continues to encourage drivers to stay vigilant, abide by traffic laws, and prioritize safety on the roads for all community members.