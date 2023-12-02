Burbank Crime Report – December 2 Edition

The city of Burbank has been experiencing various types of criminal activities, including thefts, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, robberies, fraud, and drug/alcohol violations. Here’s a comprehensive overview of these incidents, providing a snapshot of the current crime landscape in Burbank:

November 21, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 4:53 PM at 1700 Block N Victory Pl.

November 22, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 2:30 PM at 1900 Block N Buena Vista St.

November 27, 2023

Fraud: 12:01 AM at 1300 Block N Lincoln St .

12:01 AM at . Burglary: 1:45 AM at 800 Block S Victory Bl.

November 29, 2023

Motor Vehicle Theft: 12:00 PM at 3000 Block W Oak St .

Motor Vehicle Theft: 12:00 PM at 3000 Block W Oak St. Theft/Larceny: 12:04 PM at 500 Block S Flower St and 12:51 PM at 200 Block S Lake St.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 2:15 PM at 2600 Block W Alameda Av.

Fraud: 2:57 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

Theft/Larceny: 3:30 PM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

Robbery: 4:57 PM at 1100 Block W Alameda Av and 5:20 PM at 100 Block E Magnolia Bl.

Burglary: 5:47 PM at 4200 Block Vanowen Pl.

Theft/Larceny: 6:20 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

6:20 PM at . Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 7:00 PM at 200 Block E Orange Grove Av.

November 30, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 3:02 PM and 4:18 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

Theft/Larceny: 3:02 PM and 4:18 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 4:39 PM at W Magnolia Bl/N Screenland Dr and 9:09 AM at 1000 Block N Lake St.

DUI: 8:45 PM at N Pass Av/W Jeffries Av.

8:45 PM at . Motor Vehicle Theft: 9:30 PM at 200 Block E Providencia Av.

December 1, 2023

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 3:45 AM at W Alameda Av/S Lake St.

These incidents reflect a concerning pattern of increased criminal activities in Burbank, spanning a wide range of offenses and locations. The Burbank Police Department is actively responding to this surge in crimes with increased patrols and investigations, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.