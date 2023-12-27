Burbank Crime Report – December 27 Edition

The Burbank Police Department reports a variety of incidents ranging from drug and alcohol violations to thefts, robberies, and vehicle-related crimes. Here’s a detailed timeline of each reported incident:

December 26, 2023

1:59 AM, Drugs/Alcohol Violations : At W Burbank Bl/N Orchard Dr, a drug/alcohol-related incident was reported.

: At W Burbank Bl/N Orchard Dr, a drug/alcohol-related incident was reported. 12:32 AM, Motor Vehicle Theft: A vehicle theft occurred at N Glenoaks Bl/E Cypress Av.

December 25, 2023

9:59 PM, Drugs/Alcohol Violations: An incident involving drugs or alcohol was reported at W Magnolia Bl/N Brighton St.

December 24, 2023

6:17 PM, Robbery : Robbery reported at the 200 Block E Cypress Av.

: Robbery reported at the 200 Block E Cypress Av. 6:00 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft occurred at the 800 Block Brown Dr.

: Theft occurred at the 800 Block Brown Dr. 4:00 PM, Theft/Larceny : At the 1200 Block S Flower St, another theft/larceny was reported.

: At the 1200 Block S Flower St, another theft/larceny was reported. 3:04 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny incident at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

: Theft/larceny incident at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl. 2:37 PM, Theft/Larceny : A theft/larceny occurred at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

: A theft/larceny occurred at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl. 1:23 AM, DUI: DUI incident reported at Vanowen St/N Catalina St.

December 23, 2023

9:59 PM, Drugs/Alcohol Violations : Drugs/alcohol violation at N San Fernando Bl/N Buena Vista St.

: Drugs/alcohol violation at N San Fernando Bl/N Buena Vista St. 6:15 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

: Theft/larceny at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl. 5:55 PM, Robbery : Robbery incident at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.

: Robbery incident at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl. 4:37 PM, Theft/Larceny : Another theft/larceny reported at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

: Another theft/larceny reported at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl. 3:49 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

: Theft/larceny at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl. 2:08 PM, Theft/Larceny : Incident of theft/larceny at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.

: Incident of theft/larceny at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl. 1:45 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny occurred at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

: Theft/larceny occurred at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl. 10:58 AM, Theft/Larceny : A theft/larceny reported at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.

: A theft/larceny reported at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl. 12:54 AM, DUI : DUI incident at 600 Block N Victory Bl.

: DUI incident at 600 Block N Victory Bl. 12:11 AM, DUI: Another DUI reported at W Empire Av/N Buena Vista St.

December 22, 2023

6:00 PM, Burglary : Burglary at the 300 Block N Buena Vista St.

: Burglary at the 300 Block N Buena Vista St. 3:10 PM, Fraud : Fraudulent activity reported at N Victory Pl/W Burbank Bl.

: Fraudulent activity reported at N Victory Pl/W Burbank Bl. 10:20 AM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny at the 1000 Block W Alameda Av.

: Theft/larceny at the 1000 Block W Alameda Av. 9:14 PM, Theft/Larceny and Weapons : A theft/larceny and a weapons-related incident at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

: A theft/larceny and a weapons-related incident at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl. 3:24 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

: Theft/larceny at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl. 12:25 PM, Theft/Larceny : Another incident of theft/larceny at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.

: Another incident of theft/larceny at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl. 12:01 PM, Fraud : Fraudulent activity at the 500 Block N Lamer St.

: Fraudulent activity at the 500 Block N Lamer St. 10:29 AM, Fraud : Another fraud incident at the 200 Block E Olive Av.

: Another fraud incident at the 200 Block E Olive Av. 9:30 AM, Burglary: Burglary reported at the 200 Block W Verdugo Av.

December 21, 2023

7:25 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

: Theft/larceny at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl. 5:35 PM, Theft/Larceny : Another theft/larceny at the same location.

: Another theft/larceny at the same location. 4:08 PM, Drugs/Alcohol Violations : Drugs/alcohol violation at the 100 Block E Palm Av.

: Drugs/alcohol violation at the 100 Block E Palm Av. 3:05 PM, Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.

December 20, 2023

2:50 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft/larceny at the 1800 Block Scott Rd.

: Theft/larceny at the 1800 Block Scott Rd. 1:30 PM, Theft/Larceny: Another theft/larceny at the 1100 Block W Alameda Av.

December 19,

2023

12:00 PM, Fraud: Fraudulent activity at the 1600 Block Winona Av.

December 18, 2023

7:00 AM, Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in/theft at the 1600 Block Maria St.

December 13, 2023

4:30 PM, Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in/theft at the 300 Block E Providencia Av.

These incidents reflect a broad spectrum of criminal activities in Burbank. The police are actively investigating these cases and have urged the community to report any suspicious activities. The situation highlights the importance of community awareness and proactive measures to safeguard against these crimes.