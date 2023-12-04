Burbank Crime Report – December 4 Edition

Recent crimes on the quiet streets of Burbank, with a litany of offenses encompassing thefts, drug violations, assaults, burglaries, fraud, motor vehicle thefts, DUI incidents, and vehicle break-ins/thefts. Here is a detailed report on the various crimes that have unfolded, listed separately by type:

Theft/Larceny:

Theft on East Cypress Avenue: On December 1, 2023, at 8:40 PM, a theft occurred in the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue. Theft on North Victory Place: On December 1, 2023, at 8:02 PM, another theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Victory Place. Theft on North Victory Place (2nd Incident): On December 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM, a theft incident was recorded in the 1300 block of North Victory Place. Theft on North Victory Place (3rd Incident): On December 1, 2023, at 12:35 PM, another theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Victory Place. Theft on East Olive Avenue: On December 1, 2023, at 12:00 PM, a theft occurred in the 100 block of East Olive Avenue. Theft on East Cypress Avenue (2nd Incident): On November 24, 2023, at 7:45 PM, a theft incident was reported in the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue. Theft on West Riverside Drive: On December 2, 2023, at 1:26 AM, a theft took place in the 2300 block of West Riverside Drive.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations:

Drugs/Alcohol Violation on West Burbank Boulevard: On December 1, 2023, at 3:25 AM, a drugs/alcohol violation was reported at the intersection of West Burbank Boulevard and North Clybourn Avenue. Drugs/Alcohol Violation on W Alameda Avenue: On December 2, 2023, at 4:11 AM, another drugs/alcohol violation incident was reported at W Alameda Avenue and S Lake Street. Drugs/Alcohol Violation on North San Fernando Boulevard: On December 2, 2023, at 8:10 PM, a drugs/alcohol violation took place at the intersection of North San Fernando Boulevard and North Buena Vista Street.

Assault:

Assault on Valpreda Street: On November 30, 2023, at 9:44 PM, an assault incident occurred at the intersection of West Empire Avenue and Valpreda Street.

Burglary:

Burglary on South Seventh Street: On November 30, 2023, at 4:15 PM, a burglary was reported in the 500 block of South Seventh Street.

Fraud:

Fraud on North Frederic Street: On November 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM, a fraud incident was reported in the 500 block of North Frederic Street. Fraud on South Flower Street: On December 2, 2023, at 9:02 AM, another fraud case occurred in the 1200 block of South Flower Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft:

Motor Vehicle Theft on North Victory Boulevard: On December 2, 2023, at 3:52 AM, a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 300 block of North Victory Boulevard.

DUI (Driving Under the Influence):

DUI on Allen Avenue: On December 1, 2023, at 11:42 PM, a DUI incident was reported at the intersection of Allen Avenue and Lake Street. DUI on East Orange Grove Avenue: On December 1, 2023, at 11:26 PM, another DUI incident occurred at the intersection of North Third Street and East Orange Grove Avenue.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft:

Vehicle Break-In/Theft on East Cedar Avenue (1st Incident): On December 1, 2023, at 6:00 PM, three separate vehicle break-in/theft incidents took place in the 600 block of East Cedar Avenue. Vehicle Break-In/Theft on North San Fernando Boulevard (1st Incident): On December 2, 2023, at 10:25 PM, another vehicle break-in/theft incident was reported in the 600 block of North San Fernando Boulevard. Vehicle Break-In/Theft on North San Fernando Boulevard (2nd Incident): On December 3, 2023, at 12:31 AM, the most recent vehicle break-in/theft incident occurred in the 600 block of North San Fernando Boulevard.

The Burbank Police Department remains dedicated to investigating these incidents thoroughly and is actively seeking community cooperation to ensure a safer environment for all residents. The security of the community remains their top priority, and they are committed to addressing these issues head-on.