Burbank Crime Report – December 7 Edition

The Burbank Police Department reported a series of incidents, ranging from vehicle theft to burglary and assault. Here’s a summary of the day’s events:

Motor Vehicle Theft

9:00 PM, Motor Vehicle Theft: The evening saw a motor vehicle theft at the 1700 block of Grismer Avenue. This incident adds to the growing concern about vehicle-related crimes in the area.

Burglaries

12:18 PM, Burglary : A burglary was reported at the 900 block of N Ontario Street, marking a serious invasion of personal property.

12:34 AM, Burglary: Earlier that day, another burglary occurred at the same location (900 block of N Ontario Street), suggesting a possible targeted area for such crimes.

Theft and Larceny

12:01 PM, Theft/Larceny : The 200 block of E Cypress Avenue was the scene of a theft/larceny, adding to the day’s list of property crimes.

December 3, 2023, 2:00 PM, Theft/Larceny : Two days earlier, a theft/larceny was reported at the 700 block of E Angelino Avenue.

December 3, 2023, 12:45 PM, Theft/Larceny: Another theft/larceny occurred at the 3300 block of W Magnolia Boulevard.

Drugs and Alcohol Violations

11:49 AM, Drugs/Alcohol Violations: An incident involving drugs/alcohol violations was reported at W Empire Avenue/N Brighton Street.

Fraud

3:29 AM, Fraud: The early hours saw a fraud incident at S Sixth Street/E Elmwood Avenue, pointing to the diverse nature of the crimes occurring in Burbank.

Assault

2:11 AM, Assault: An assault was reported at the 1000 block of S San Fernando Boulevard.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and urges the community to report any suspicious activities. They emphasize the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and the public to address and prevent such criminal activities.