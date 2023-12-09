Burbank Crime Report – December 9 Edition

In recent days, Burbank has been the scene of various criminal activities, with incidents ranging from DUIs to thefts and fraud. The Burbank Police Department has reported the following crimes to Crimemapping. Here’s a breakdown of these incidents:

DUI Incidents

December 7, 2023, 9:34 PM : A DUI was reported at N Buena Vista St/W Olive Av.

December 7, 2023, 12:37 PM : Another DUI incident occurred at the 300 block of W Valencia Av.

December 6, 2023, 10:48 PM: A DUI was noted at W Magnolia Bl/N Pass Av.

Motor Vehicle Theft

December 7, 2023, 6:30 PM: A motor vehicle theft took place at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl, indicating a rise in vehicle-related crimes.

Theft and Larceny

December 7, 2023, 12:00 PM : Theft/larceny was reported at the 3500 block of W Victory Bl.

December 6, 2023, 6:08 PM : A theft/larceny incident occurred at the 200 block of E Cypress Av.

December 6, 2023, 4:41 PM and 12:49 PM : Two separate incidents of theft/larceny were reported at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

December 6, 2023, 2:56 AM : Another incident of theft/larceny was noted at the 2100 block of W Riverside Dr.

November 29, 2023, 6:00 PM: Theft/larceny occurred at the 1900 block of N Buena Vista St.

Drugs and Alcohol Violations

December 7, 2023, 11:59 AM: An incident involving drugs/alcohol violations was reported at N Buena Vista St/W Magnolia Bl.

Fraud

December 7, 2023, 10:40 AM : A fraud case was reported at the 600 block of Whitnall Hwy.

December 5, 2023, 2:40 PM : Fraud was reported at the 700 block of E Providencia Av.

November 16, 2023, 12:00 PM: A fraud incident occurred at the 1600 block of N San Fernando Bl.

The police are actively investigating these cases and are working to enhance security measures in the affected areas. The community is encouraged to report any suspicious activities and take proactive steps to safeguard their properties and personal safety.