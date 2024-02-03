Burbank Crime Report – February 3 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been addressing the following criminal activities spanning from theft and burglary to DUIs, with incidents reported across the city. Here’s a comprehensive rundown of these events:

January 4, 2024

Theft/Larceny: At 12:50 AM, a theft was reported at 3500 Block W Magnolia BL.

January 5, 2024

Fraud: At 7:00 PM, a fraud incident occurred at 1100 Block S Flower ST.

January 9, 2024

Fraud: At 2:00 PM, another fraud incident was reported at the same location.

January 10, 2024

Fraud: A fraud incident was reported at 1:00 PM at 1100 Block S Flower ST.

January 11, 2024

Fraud: At 3:30 PM, a fraud incident occurred at 1100 Block S Flower ST.

January 16, 2024

Fraud: At 6:00 PM, a fraud incident was reported at 1100 Block S Flower ST.

January 18, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 8:00 AM, a vehicle was reported stolen at 200 Block N Front ST.

January 27, 2024

Fraud: At 9:36 AM, a fraud incident was reported at 300 Block N Third ST.

January 29, 2024

DUI : At 5:04 PM, a DUI incident occurred at E Verdugo AV/S Seventh ST.

: At 5:04 PM, a DUI incident occurred at E Verdugo AV/S Seventh ST. Theft/Larceny: At 1:09 PM, a theft was reported at 1400 Block W Victory BL.

January 30, 2024

Burglary : At 5:01 AM, a burglary was reported at W Tujunga AV/S Victory BL.

: At 5:01 AM, a burglary was reported at W Tujunga AV/S Victory BL. Vandalism : Multiple vandalism incidents were reported at 6:00 AM and 8:34 AM at 200 Block W Tujunga AV, and at 9:28 AM at 500 Block S Verdugo DR.

: Multiple vandalism incidents were reported at 6:00 AM and 8:34 AM at 200 Block W Tujunga AV, and at 9:28 AM at 500 Block S Verdugo DR. Robbery: At 12:02 PM, a robbery occurred at 2100 Block N Glenoaks BL.

January 31, 2024

Burglary : At 5:45 PM, a burglary was reported at 2700 Block W Alameda AV.

: At 5:45 PM, a burglary was reported at 2700 Block W Alameda AV. Theft/Larceny: Thefts were reported at 10:47 AM at 1600 Block N Victory PL, 11:25 AM at 200 Block E Cypress AV, and 7:42 PM at the same location.

February 1, 2024

Fraud : At 8:00 AM, a fraud incident was reported at 2400 Block W Victory BL.

: At 8:00 AM, a fraud incident was reported at 2400 Block W Victory BL. Theft/Larceny: Theft incidents occurred at 4:00 PM and 7:10 PM at 3200 Block W Magnolia BL, and at 5:02 PM and 7:00 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

February 2, 2024

Robbery : At 3:49 AM, a robbery was reported at 3500 Block W Burbank BL.

: At 3:49 AM, a robbery was reported at 3500 Block W Burbank BL. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 10:16 AM, a violation occurred at W Burbank BL/N Lincoln ST.

The Burbank Police Department is urging residents to stay vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and take preventative measures to safeguard their belongings. The department is committed to addressing crimes and ensuring the safety and security of the community.