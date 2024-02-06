Burbank Crime Report – February 6 Edition

Burbank Police Department: Comprehensive Crime Report

The Burbank Police Department has been diligently responding to a wide array of criminal activities across the city. Here’s a detailed chronology of recent incidents, highlighting the diverse nature of criminal behavior in our community:

January 10, 2024

Theft/Larceny: At 3:40 AM, a theft occurred at 1000 Block S San Fernando BL.

January 13, 2024

Fraud: At 6:00 PM, a fraud incident was reported at 1100 Block S Flower ST.

January 29, 2024

Theft/Larceny: At 10:14 AM, a theft was reported at 200 Block E Cypress AV.

January 30, 2024

Theft/Larceny: At 11:32 AM, a theft occurred at 500 Block S Main ST.

February 1, 2024

Burglary : At 2:00 PM, a burglary was reported at 3400 Block W Olive AV.

Theft/Larceny: At 2:16 AM, a theft occurred at 800 Block Tufts AV.

February 2, 2024

Theft/Larceny : Thefts were reported at 12:45 PM at 600 Block E Verdugo AV, 3:02 PM, 4:42 PM, and 5:53 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : At 8:45 PM and 9:00 PM, vehicle break-ins occurred at 500 Block E Tujunga AV and 500 Block E Cedar AV, respectively.

Assault : At 1:30 PM, an assault was reported at 1000 Block S Flower ST.

Burglary: At 8:30 AM, a burglary occurred at 2000 Block W Magnolia BL.

February 3, 2024

Theft/Larceny: A series of thefts were reported throughout the day, including at 2:52 AM at S Victory BL/W Providencia AV, 10:20 AM and 5:07 PM at 1700 Block N Victory PL, and 6:49 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

February 4, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations : Drug and alcohol violations were reported at 6:16 AM at W Alameda AV/S Main ST, 8:45 AM at W Magnolia BL/N Keystone ST, and 1:01 AM at S San Fernando BL/E Santa Anita AV.

Theft/Larceny : At 6:05 PM, a theft was reported at 1600 Block N Victory PL.

Motor Vehicle Theft : At 6:00 PM, a vehicle was stolen from 300 Block N Naomi ST.

Vandalism: Incidents of vandalism were reported at 9:09 AM at N San Fernando BL/E Magnolia BL and 1:42 AM at N Third ST/Bethany RD.

This summary underscores the ongoing efforts of the Burbank Police Department to address and mitigate crime in our area. The community is encouraged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and collaborate with local law enforcement to maintain safety and security.