Burbank Crime Report – Halloween Edition

As the streets of Burbank don their spooky best for Halloween, a real-life fright has been unfolding in the form of criminal activities. Jack-o’-lanterns and cobwebs may decorate the neighborhood, but recent police reports show that there’s more to be wary of than just ghouls and witches this season.

Eerie DUIs and Drugs/Alcohol Violations echo late-night Halloween tales:

The witching hour of October 30 brought a Drugs/Alcohol Violation at the intersection of West Verdugo Avenue and North Clybourn Avenue at 2:13 AM, closely followed by a DUI at West Magnolia Boulevard and North Victory Boulevard at 1:36 AM.

Spirits weren't the only thing high on October 29, with DUIs reported at North Victory Boulevard and West Chandler Boulevard at 2:37 AM and again at North Victory Boulevard and Isabel Street at 2:28 AM.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations continued their eerie streak with incidents at the 3700 block of West Riverside Drive at 12:15 AM, the 300 block of North San Fernando Boulevard at 10:24 PM, and the 100 block of East Alameda Avenue at 8:34 PM on October 28.

Mysterious Thefts and Larcenies add to the Halloween suspense:

On October 29, a sinister theft took place on the 1600 block of North Victory Place at 4:35 PM.

Not to be outdone, October 28 saw an incident on the 1400 block of Victory Place at 3:13 PM.

Bewitched Burglaries and Assaults raise alarms:

October 28 witnessed a chilling burglary on the 4000 block of West Burbank Boulevard just before midnight at 11:35 PM.

An assault added a dark twist to the Halloween narrative on South San Fernando Boulevard and East Angeleno Avenue on October 29 at 1:20 AM.

Other spine-tingling incidents include:

A haunting case of fraud on the 1200 block of West Burbank Boulevard on October 27 at 8:46 AM.

With these ghostly occurrences, the Burbank Police Department encourages trick-or-treaters and residents to be extra cautious, keeping an eye out for more than just monsters this Halloween. Authorities are doubling their efforts to ensure that the only screams heard are those of delight, not distress.