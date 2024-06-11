Burbank Crime Report – June 11 Edition

May 31, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 100 block of S Virginia Avenue at 5:00 PM.
June 4, 2024
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 3500 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 10:58 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred at S Fifth Street/E Angeleno Avenue at 10:00 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 900 block of N Third Street at 5:50 PM and the 1700 block of N Fairview Street at 4:30 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in and theft incidents were reported in the 900 block of N Third Street at 5:50 PM and the 1700 block of N Fairview Street at 4:30 PM.
June 5, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 400 block of N Ontario Street at 2:55 AM and the 1600 block of N Ontario Street at 6:46 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 1:22 PM, the 100 block of E Palm Avenue at 3:35 PM, and the 1000 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 4:21 PM.
- Fraud: Fraud cases were reported in the 1000 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 4:21 PM, the 1500 block of N Victory Place at 9:02 PM, and the E Palm Avenue/N Third Street at 5:56 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at N San Fernando Boulevard/E Olive Avenue at 11:35 PM and the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 11:14 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery occurred in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 12:50 PM.
June 6, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 2500 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 12:59 AM, the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 10:58 PM, the 1900 block of N Evergreen Street at 7:00 PM, and the N Victory Boulevard/W Palm Avenue at 6:58 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 1:42 PM, the 800 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 3:03 PM, and the N Victory Boulevard/W Palm Avenue at 6:58 PM.
- Vandalism: Vandalism incidents occurred in the 2500 block of W Victory Boulevard at 8:45 AM and the 400 block of S Main Street at 7:10 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred at E Olive Avenue/N Glenoaks Boulevard at 10:20 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1500 block of N Victory Place at 9:02 PM.