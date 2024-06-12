Burbank Crime Report – June 12 Edition

June 1, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 0 block of E Palm Avenue at 2:10 PM and the 1400 block of W Victory Boulevard at 5:54 PM.
June 5, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 1400 block of N Victory Place at 7:30 PM.
June 7, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 200 block of E Cypress Avenue at 4:20 PM and the 500 block of S Buena Vista Street at 4:05 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 800 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 12:05 PM.
- DUI: A DUI incident occurred at N Evergreen Street/W Victory Boulevard at 3:11 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 3:35 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1500 block of N Victory Place at 8:50 PM.
June 8, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 10:54 AM and the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 10:24 PM.
- Disturbing the Peace: An incident of disturbing the peace occurred at Parkside Avenue/Bob Hope Drive at 10:37 AM.
- DUI: DUI incidents were reported in the 2400 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 5:59 PM and the 200 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 10:19 PM.
- Assault: Assault incidents occurred in the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 11:40 PM and the 200 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 10:19 PM.