Burbank Crime Report – June 14 Edition

Crime Report: Burbank Police Department
June 1, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 0 block of E Palm Avenue at 2:10 PM and the 1400 block of W Victory Boulevard at 5:54 PM.
June 5, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1100 block of N Victory Place at 3:16 PM and the 1400 block of N Victory Place at 7:30 PM.
June 6, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 2500 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 12:59 AM, the 400 block of S Main Street at 7:10 AM, the 2500 block of W Victory Boulevard at 8:45 AM, the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 1:42 PM, and the 1900 block of N Evergreen Street at 7:00 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 800 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 3:03 PM and the N Victory Boulevard/W Palm Avenue at 6:58 PM.
- Vandalism: Vandalism incidents occurred in the 400 block of S Main Street at 7:10 AM, the 2500 block of W Victory Boulevard at 8:45 AM, and E Olive Avenue/N Glenoaks Boulevard at 10:20 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 10:58 PM.
June 7, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 10:24 PM and the 800 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 12:05 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 200 block of E Cypress Avenue at 4:20 PM and the 500 block of S Buena Vista Street at 4:05 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported at N Evergreen Street/W Victory Boulevard at 3:11 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 3:35 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1500 block of N Victory Place at 8:50 PM.
- DUI: A DUI incident was reported in the 2400 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 5:59 PM.
June 8, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 10:54 AM and the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 10:24 PM.
- Disturbing the Peace: An incident of disturbing the peace occurred at Parkside Avenue/Bob Hope Drive at 10:37 AM.
- Assault: Assault incidents occurred in the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 11:40 PM and the 200 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 10:19 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 2100 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 4:00 PM.
June 9, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 900 block of N Third Street at 10:24 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred in the 200 block of S Lake Street at 8:11 PM.
- Assault: Assault incidents occurred in the N Avon Street/W Empire Avenue at 2:27 PM, the S Main Street/W Alameda Avenue at 10:49 AM, and the 1300 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 5:57 AM.
June 10, 2024
- Assault: An assault occurred at E Verdugo Avenue/S Glenoaks Boulevard at 8:17 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1800 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 9:32 AM and the 1100 block of N Cordova Street at 5:05 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred in the 1000 block of S Lake Street at 10:07 AM.