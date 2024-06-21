Burbank Crime Report – June 21 Edition

June 9, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 500 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 10:00 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 700 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 1:00 AM.
June 10, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 200 block of E Santa Anita Avenue at 5:29 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1100 block of N Cordova Street at 5:05 PM and the 1800 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 9:32 AM.
- Vandalism: Vandalism incidents occurred in the 1000 block of S Lake Street at 10:07 AM and the W Magnolia Boulevard/N Fairview Street at 7:40 PM.
- Assault: An assault was reported at E Verdugo Avenue/S Glenoaks Boulevard at 8:17 AM.
June 11, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 0 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 10:05 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 400 block of S Glenwood Place at 10:52 PM and the 1200 block of S Flower Street at 1:00 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 800 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 1:00 PM.
- Assault: Assault incidents occurred in the 500 block of S Buena Vista Street at 6:26 PM and E Verdugo Avenue/S Third Street at 12:10 PM.
- Fraud: Fraud incidents were reported at Vanowen Street/Vanowen Place at 6:46 AM.
June 12, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 1:56 PM, the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 3:05 PM, and E Burbank Boulevard/N San Fernando Boulevard at 4:37 AM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 800 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 10:00 AM and 9:00 AM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the N Ontario Street/Cohasset Street at 2:22 AM.
- Weapons: Weapons incidents occurred in the 2200 block of N Buena Vista Street at 12:30 AM.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 600 block of E Providencia Avenue at 12:01 AM.
June 13, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 2:02 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 6:34 PM.