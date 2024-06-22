Burbank Crime Report – June 22 Edition

June 2, 2024

Vehicle Break-In / Theft: A vehicle break-in/theft incident was reported in the 200 block of S Third Street at 3:00 PM.

May 22, 2024

Theft / Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 1600 block of N Avon Street at 12:00 PM.

June 9, 2024

Theft / Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 500 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 10:00 PM and the 900 block of N Third Street at 10:24 PM.

June 10, 2024

Drugs / Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 200 block of E Santa Anita Avenue at 5:29 PM.

June 11, 2024

Drugs / Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 0 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 10:05 PM.

June 12, 2024

Theft / Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 1:56 PM, the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 3:05 PM, and E Burbank Boulevard/N San Fernando Boulevard at 4:37 AM.

June 13, 2024

Theft / Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 2:02 PM and the 600 block of N Victory Boulevard at 8:00 PM.

June 14, 2024

Theft / Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 7:49 PM.

June 15, 2024

Fraud: A fraud incident was reported in the 300 block of N Maple Street at 3:58 PM.

June 16, 2024

Theft / Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 4:12 PM, the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 3:57 PM, the 400 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 4:01 PM, the N California Street/W Magnolia Boulevard at 7:00 PM, and the W Alameda Avenue/S Victory Boulevard at 7:15 PM.

