Burbank Crime Report – June 4 Edition

May 22, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 300 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 5:19 PM.
May 28, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 200 block of N Third Street at 11:30 AM and the 200 block of W Elmwood Avenue at 3:00 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 200 block of N Third Street at 11:25 PM.
May 29, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in and theft incidents were reported in the 2200 block of N Frederic Street at 10:10 AM and the 2400 block of N Naomi Street at 8:00 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred in the 700 block of N Fifth Street at 8:10 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2400 block of N Naomi Street at 8:00 PM.
May 30, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 1700 block of N Victory Place at 9:12 AM and W Verdugo Avenue/N Maple Street at 12:41 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 2200 block of N Frederic Street at 10:10 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 2:27 PM, the 800 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 5:09 PM, and the 200 block of W Valencia Avenue at 3:48 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 200 block of W Valencia Avenue at 3:48 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery occurred in the 1000 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 6:59 PM.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 2100 block of N Lincoln Street at 8:46 PM.
May 31, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 500 block of S Buena Vista Street at 12:15 AM and W Alameda Avenue/S Lake Street at 2:27 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in and theft incidents were reported in the 500 block of S Victory Boulevard at 5:13 AM and the 600 block of Uclan Drive at 9:45 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1400 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 12:44 PM, the 1400 block of W Victory Boulevard at 3:37 PM, the 0 block of E Alameda Avenue at 3:58 PM, and the 1800 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 8:40 PM.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 500 block of S Victory Boulevard at 5:13 AM.
June 1, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 100 block of E Olive Avenue at 9:46 AM, the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 9:07 AM, and E Alameda Avenue/S San Fernando Boulevard at 2:14 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in and theft incidents were reported in the 200 block of E Valencia Avenue at 2:01 AM and the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 9:07 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 400 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 11:30 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 800 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 11:27 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 1600 block of N Brighton Street at 4:29 PM.