Burbank Crime Report – June 6 Edition

May 31, 2024
- Assault: An aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon occurred at Olive Street and Parish Place at 10:30 PM (Los Angeles Sheriff, unincorporated).
- DUI: A DUI incident was reported at W Magnolia Boulevard/N Victory Boulevard at 6:26 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 600 block of Brown Drive at 11:00 AM.
June 2, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 2300 block of N Naomi Street at 5:00 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1700 block of N Victory Place at 6:55 PM.
June 3, 2024
- Assault: Assault incidents were reported in the 1100 block of S Lake Street at 12:30 AM, the 500 block of N Victory Boulevard at 1:28 AM, and the 1300 block of N Avon Street at 9:50 PM. An aggravated assault occurred at Amherst Drive/San Fernando Boulevard at 4:03 PM.
- Burglary: Burglaries were reported in the 500 block of N Victory Boulevard at 1:28 AM, the 1800 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 2:55 AM, the 400 block of W Alameda Avenue at 6:30 AM, and the 2100 block of N Lincoln Street at 8:46 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 500 block of S Seventh Street at 2:05 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 700 block of N Mariposa Street at 11:20 AM, the 700 block of N Mariposa Street at 11:20 AM, and W Cypress Avenue/N Varney Street at 8:35 AM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at W Burbank Boulevard/N Frederic Street at 9:03 PM and the 1300 block of N Avon Street at 9:50 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery occurred in the 1000 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 6:59 PM.