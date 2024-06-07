Burbank Crime Report – June 7 Edition

May 31, 2024
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 500 block of S Buena Vista Street at 12:15 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 100 block of S Virginia Avenue at 5:00 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 400 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 11:30 PM.
June 1, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 100 block of E Olive Avenue at 9:46 AM and the 800 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 11:27 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 9:07 AM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 3600 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 3:30 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred in the 1600 block of N Brighton Street at 4:29 PM.
- Assault: An assault was reported in the 1600 block of N Brighton Street at 4:29 PM.
June 2, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at E Orange Grove Avenue/N Ninth Street at 2:40 AM.
June 4, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 700 block of N Mariposa Street at 11:10 AM and the 1100 block of S Lake Street at 7:26 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery occurred in the 400 block of E Olive Avenue at 12:30 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in and theft incidents were reported in the 1700 block of N Fairview Street at 4:30 PM and the 900 block of N Third Street at 5:50 PM.
- Fraud: Fraud cases were reported in the 400 block of E Olive Avenue at 12:30 PM and the 1700 block of N Fairview Street at 4:30 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred at S Fifth Street/E Angeleno Avenue at 10:00 PM.
- Assault: An assault was reported in the 3500 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 10:58 PM.
June 5, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 1600 block of N Ontario Street at 6:46 AM and the 400 block of N Ontario Street at 2:55 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 1600 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 12:50 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 1:22 PM and the 100 block of E Palm Avenue at 3:35 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery occurred in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 12:50 PM.