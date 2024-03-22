Burbank Crime Report – March 22 Edition

In recent days, Burbank has been the backdrop for a wide variety of criminal incidents, spanning from drugs and alcohol violations to theft, vehicle break-ins, assault, fraud, DUI, motor vehicle theft, weapons charges, and vandalism. Here’s a comprehensive overview of these events:

March 9, 2024

Theft/Larceny at 300 block of E Magnolia Bl, 3:00 PM.

March 13, 2024

Vandalism at 400 block of W Riverside Dr, 6:45 PM.

March 16, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft at E Providencia Av/S San Fernando Bl, 6:20 AM.

March 17, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft at 1700 block of Scott Rd, 6:30 PM.

March 18, 2024

DUI at Grismer Av/N San Fernando Bl, 1:36 AM.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft incidents at 1300 block of N Victory Pl, 12:17 PM, and additional theft and larceny reported throughout the day at locations including 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 1:00 PM.

Assault at E San Jose Av/N Glenoaks Bl, 3:50 PM.

Theft/Larceny at N Buena Vista St/W Magnolia Bl, 11:01 PM, and other instances earlier in the day.

March 19, 2024

Weapons offense at N Hollywood Wy/W Oak St, 10:36 PM.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at N Lomita St/W Palm Av, 2:25 PM, and other instances throughout the day.

Fraud at 100 block of E Olive Av, 2:05 PM.

Motor Vehicle Theft at 200 block of N Fairview St, 3:45 AM.

Theft/Larceny at various times and locations, including 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 4:00 PM.

March 20, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at N Buena Vista St/Thornton Av, 1:31 AM.

These incidents illustrate the challenges faced by the Burbank Police Department and the community in curbing a range of criminal behaviors. From property crimes to substance abuse and violent incidents, these events call for vigilant efforts from both law enforcement and residents to maintain safety and order in the area.