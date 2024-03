Burbank Crime Report – March 28 Edition

In recent days, Burbank has experienced a range of criminal activities across different locations, underscoring the varied nature of challenges faced by local law enforcement. Here’s a chronological list of recent criminal activities in Burbank, organized by type:

March 11, 2024

Fraud at 400 Block W Riverside Dr, 12:00 PM.

March 16, 2024

Theft/Larceny at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl, 2:50 PM.

March 20, 2024

Weapons incident at 2400 Block N Naomi St, 5:00 PM.

March 21, 2024

Assault with Deadly Weapon at 5200 Block Cahuenga Bl, 3:20 AM.

March 22, 2024

DUI at N Pass Av/W Burbank Bl, 8:14 PM.

March 23, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at N Buena Vista St/Winona Av, 3:18 AM.

March 24, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at 2500 Block W Olive Av, 4:31 AM; N Buena Vista St/N San Fernando Bl, 12:02 AM.

This chronological listing provides a snapshot of the various criminal activities reported in Burbank, highlighting the diversity of offenses encountered by the local law enforcement and the community.