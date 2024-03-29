Burbank Crime Report – March 29 Edition

Burbank has recently seen a notable array of criminal activities ranging from robbery and assault to theft, vehicle-related crimes, fraud, and drugs/alcohol violations. Here is a summary organized by type and in chronological order:

March 3, 2024

Fraud at 2000 Block Grismer Av.

March 23, 2024

Fraud at 700 Block N Screenland Dr.

March 24, 2024

Theft/Larceny at 3300 Block W Magnolia Bl.

Motor Vehicle Theft at S Lake St/W Verdugo Av.

March 25, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft at 1200 Block N Sparks St.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at N Third St/E Palm Av.

Fraud at S San Fernando Bl/E Valencia Av.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft at 1200 Block S Flower St.

Theft/Larceny incidents throughout the day at various locations, including 1000 Block N San Fernando Bl and 800 Block N San Fernando Bl.

Assault at 100 Block E Angelino Av.

at 100 Block E Angelino Av. Robbery at 4000 Block Warner Bl.

March 26, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at N Moss St/W Cypress Av.

Assault at 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl.

at 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl. Theft/Larceny early in the morning at 200 Block S Buena Vista St and throughout the day at locations like 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

March 27, 2024

Weapons incident at W Alameda Av/S Flower St.

These incidents highlight the diverse range of criminal activities in Burbank, from property crimes like theft and burglary to more severe offenses including assault and weapons violations. The prevalence of theft/larceny, particularly at notable locations like N Victory Place indicates a significant focus for local law enforcement efforts.