Burbank Crime Report – March 30 Edition

Burbank has seen a spate of criminal activities recently, marked by instances of theft, vandalism, burglary, fraud, motor vehicle theft, drugs/alcohol violations, and arson. Here’s a rundown of these incidents, organized by type and in chronological order:

March 16, 2024

Fraud at 2500 Block W Olive Av.

March 26, 2024

Arson at 1100 Block N Victory Pl.

Arson at 1100 Block N Victory Pl.
Theft/Larceny at 200 Block E Magnolia Bl.

Theft/Larceny at 1000 Block N San Fernando Bl.

March 27, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at Heffron Dr/N Pass Av.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at Heffron Dr/N Pass Av.
Burglary at 1900 Block Scott Rd.

Theft/Larceny across various locations including 1600 Block N Victory Pl and 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

Motor Vehicle Theft at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

Fraud at W Burbank Bl/N Fairview St.

Burglaries at 4100 Block Hood Av and 4300 Block W Kling St.

Vandalism at W Clark Av/N Buena Vista St and 900 Block N Third St.

March 28, 2024

Theft/Larceny at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl, with multiple incidents reported throughout the day.

March 29, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft at 200 Block N Third St.

These incidents underscore a range of criminal behaviors affecting the Burbank community, from property crimes and theft to more serious offenses like arson and motor vehicle theft. The local police department remains active in responding to these incidents, working towards ensuring public safety and security.