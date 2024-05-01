Burbank Crime Report – May 1 Edition

Burbank has recently experienced a series of criminal incidents, including multiple assaults, thefts, cases of fraud, drug and alcohol violations, and more serious crimes such as robbery and motor vehicle theft. Here’s a detailed breakdown of these events, organized chronologically and by crime type:

April 16, 2024

Fraud: At Riverside and Orchard, deception to secure unlawful gain.

April 18, 2024

Theft/Larceny: At 200 Block S San Fernando Bl Apt 319, items were stolen from an apartment.

April 24, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At 300 Block N Screenland Dr, a vehicle was broken into.

April 25, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft : At 1900 Block Peyton Av, another vehicle was illegally entered.

: At 1900 Block Peyton Av, another vehicle was illegally entered. Assault : At 200 Block E Magnolia Bl, a physical altercation causing harm.

: At 200 Block E Magnolia Bl, a physical altercation causing harm. Fraud: At N Victory Bl/W Burbank Bl, involved deceptive actions for personal gain.

April 26, 2024

Fraud : At 200 Block S Beachwood Dr, fraudulent activities involving deception for financial gain.

: At 200 Block S Beachwood Dr, fraudulent activities involving deception for financial gain. Theft/Larceny : Multiple incidents including at 1300 Block N Victory Pl and 900 Block W Burbank Bl.

: Multiple incidents including at 1300 Block N Victory Pl and 900 Block W Burbank Bl. Assault : Multiple incidents reported at 2300 Block N Lincoln St, 400 Block W Elmwood Av, and 3800 Block W Verdugo Av.

: Multiple incidents reported at 2300 Block N Lincoln St, 400 Block W Elmwood Av, and 3800 Block W Verdugo Av. Motor Vehicle Theft: At 2000 Block N Fairview St, a vehicle was stolen.

April 27, 2024

Theft/Larceny : At 1700 Block N Victory Pl and 600 Block N Victory Bl, items were unlawfully taken.

: At 1700 Block N Victory Pl and 600 Block N Victory Bl, items were unlawfully taken. Robbery : At 1600 Block N Victory Pl, theft involving force or threat.

: At 1600 Block N Victory Pl, theft involving force or threat. Weapons : At N Buena Vista St/Vanowen St, illegal handling or possession of weapons.

: At N Buena Vista St/Vanowen St, illegal handling or possession of weapons. Drugs/Alcohol Violations : At W Magnolia Bl/N Shelton St and E Verdugo Av/S Glenoaks Bl, incidents related to the misuse of drugs or alcohol.

: At W Magnolia Bl/N Shelton St and E Verdugo Av/S Glenoaks Bl, incidents related to the misuse of drugs or alcohol. Assault : At 600 Block E Orange Grove Av, physical violence was reported.

: At 600 Block E Orange Grove Av, physical violence was reported. DUI: At W Magnolia Bl/N Victory Bl, an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

These incidents reflect a range of challenges faced by the Burbank community and law enforcement. From property crimes to violent offenses and substance-related infractions, each type of crime impacts the safety and security of the area. The frequency and variety of these crimes call for vigilant community engagement and robust police response to ensure public safety and prevent future occurrences.