Burbank Crime Report – May 16 Edition

Crime Report: Burbank Police Department
April 11, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 900 block of N Keystone Street at 10:05 AM.
May 1, 2024
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred in the 100 block of W Elmwood Avenue at 2:00 PM.
May 4, 2024
- DUI: A DUI incident was reported at Grinnell Drive/N Third Street at 10:57 AM.
May 5, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1700 block of W Victory Boulevard at 2:13 AM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 1:25 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents occurred in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 2:20 PM and 2:35 PM.
- Assault: Two assault incidents were reported in the 300 block of Cornell Drive at 5:15 PM.
- Fraud: Another fraud case was reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 6:33 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 700 block of N Keystone Street at 7:30 PM.
May 6, 2024
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 600 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 12:08 AM.
May 7, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 400 block of E Angeleno Avenue at 4:14 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1400 block of W Alameda Avenue at 7:00 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1800 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 7:26 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 500 block of E Elmwood Avenue at 9:00 PM.
May 8, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 300 block of S Third Street at 1:00 AM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at N Victory Boulevard/W Olive Avenue at 1:54 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 2:45 PM and the 800 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 7:30 PM.
May 9, 2024
- Vandalism: Vandalism incidents were reported in the 100 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 9:54 AM and the 1600 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 12:36 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents occurred in the 1300 block of W Olive Avenue at 1:00 PM, the 1000 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 1:45 PM, the 700 block of E Cypress Avenue at 2:43 PM, and the 1000 block of Cornell Drive at 5:45 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 400 block of N Parish Place at 6:00 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery was reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 8:50 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 700 block of E Cypress Avenue at 2:43 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 200 block of W Olive Avenue at 1:13 AM.
May 10, 2024
- Fraud: Fraud cases were reported in the 1500 block of N Victory Place at 10:55 AM and the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 2:50 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at N Kenneth Road/E Cypress Avenue at 1:25 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 7:00 AM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 700 block of N Bel Aire Drive at 3:40 AM.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of N Victory Place at 2:04 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 900 block of Uclan Drive at 11:00 PM.
