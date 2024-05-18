Burbank Crime Report – May 18 Edition

Crime Report: Burbank Police Department
May 8, 2024
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 2100 block of N Maple Street at 7:30 PM.
May 9, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 400 block of N Parish Place at 6:00 PM.
- Assault: An assault was reported in the 200 block of E Santa Anita Avenue at 9:23 PM.
May 10, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported at E Burbank Boulevard/N Third Street at 4:06 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 7:00 AM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1500 block of N Victory Place at 10:55 AM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at N Kenneth Road/E Cypress Avenue at 1:25 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents occurred in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 2:50 PM and the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 3:32 PM.
- Fraud: Another fraud case was reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 8:23 PM.
May 11, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 200 block of S Glenoaks Boulevard at 6:12 AM and in the 800 block of N Naomi Street at 9:05 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1000 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 2:30 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 2500 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 5:47 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Another theft/larceny incident occurred in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 9:13 PM.
- DUI: A DUI incident was reported in the 1500 block of Grismer Avenue at 11:51 PM.
- Arson: An arson incident occurred in the 100 block of E Orange Grove Avenue at 3:30 AM.
May 12, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at W Olive Avenue/N Victory Boulevard at 3:06 AM and at E Magnolia Boulevard/N Third Street at 11:00 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents occurred in the 500 block of N Third Street at 5:49 PM, the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 4:51 PM, the 300 block of E Verdugo Avenue at 6:56 PM, and the 0 block of E Alameda Avenue at 8:00 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 0 block of E Alameda Avenue at 8:07 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery occurred at W Burbank Boulevard/N Maple Street at 6:30 PM.
May 13, 2024
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 600 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 7:20 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 300 block of S Victory Boulevard at 1:06 PM.
reported by Crimemapping