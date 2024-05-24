Burbank Crime Report – May 24 Edition

Crime Report: Burbank Police Department
May 15, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported at N Victory Place/W Burbank Boulevard at 1:09 AM.
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported in the 200 block of E Providencia Avenue at 4:47 AM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported at W Monterey Avenue/N Fairview Street at 9:20 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1200 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 9:30 AM.
- Weapons: Another weapons-related incident was reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 3:06 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred at N San Fernando Boulevard/E Burbank Boulevard at 4:10 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1700 block of N Victory Place at 5:05 PM and again at 6:32 PM, in the 3200 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 6:05 PM, and in the 1300 block of N Maple Street at 6:39 PM.
May 16, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at N Glenoaks Boulevard/E Magnolia Boulevard at 12:53 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1300 block of N Catalina Street at 1:43 AM.
- DUI: A DUI incident was reported at N Buena Vista Street/W Jeffries Avenue at 2:02 AM.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 300 block of S Glenwood Place at 2:10 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Additional theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1000 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 12:50 PM, the 1600 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 2:16 PM, the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 3:46 PM, the 600 block of N Victory Boulevard at 4:30 PM, and the 1800 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 4:35 PM.
- Fraud: Fraud cases were reported in the 100 block of E Olive Avenue at 4:20 PM and the 600 block of N Victory Boulevard at 4:30 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Another drugs/alcohol violation was reported at S Verdugo Drive/W Verdugo Avenue at 6:20 PM.
- DUI: A DUI incident occurred in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 9:47 PM.
May 17, 2024
- DUI: A DUI incident was reported at W Monterey Avenue/N Niagara Street at 12:43 AM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred at N Avon Street/W Oak Street at 8:00 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1200 block of S Flower Street at 9:50 PM and in the 200 block of E Cypress Avenue at 6:40 PM.
- Weapons: Another weapons-related incident was reported in the 600 block of N Victory Boulevard at 3:03 PM.
May 18, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 900 block of N Victory Boulevard at 12:58 AM and the N Beachwood Drive/W Magnolia Boulevard at 2:23 AM.
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident occurred at E Magnolia Boulevard/N San Fernando Boulevard at 7:54 AM.