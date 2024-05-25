Burbank Crime Report – May 25 Edition

Crime Report: Burbank Police Department
May 10, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1800 block of N California Street at 12:00 PM.
May 17, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 200 block of E Orange Grove Avenue at 9:00 AM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred at N Avon Street/W Oak Street at 8:00 AM.
- Assault: An aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon occurred at Burbank Boulevard and Fairview Street at 7:44 PM.
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported at W Alameda Avenue/N Pass Avenue at 9:50 PM.
May 18, 2024
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported in the 900 block of N Victory Boulevard at 12:58 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred at N Beachwood Drive/W Magnolia Boulevard at 2:23 AM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported at E Magnolia Boulevard/N San Fernando Boulevard at 7:54 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Another theft/larceny incident was reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 7:26 PM.
- DUI: A DUI incident occurred at N Buena Vista Street/W Chandler Boulevard at 7:42 PM.
May 19, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 200 block of N Griffith Park Drive at 4:31 AM, the 300 block of W Valencia Avenue at 6:00 PM, and the 400 block of W Alameda Avenue at 8:00 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 2:52 PM.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 2300 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 11:37 PM.
- DUI: Another DUI incident occurred at N Kenwood Street/W Burbank Boulevard at 8:45 PM.
May 20, 2024
- Robbery: A robbery was reported in the 700 block of E Verdugo Avenue at 8:26 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 1:15 PM and 5:16 PM, the 200 block of W Linden Avenue at 6:20 PM, and the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 2:52 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 200 block of S Sparks Street at 5:30 PM.
May 21, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1500 block of N Victory Place at 6:09 PM, W Burbank Boulevard/N Lima Street at 7:30 PM, and the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 2:30 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported at W Magnolia Boulevard/N Keystone Street at 11:43 AM.
- Robbery: Another robbery was reported in the 1800 block of N Buena Vista Street at 10:00 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred at N Screenland Drive/W Riverside Drive at 4:21 PM.
- DUI: A DUI incident occurred at N Buena Vista Street/W Chandler Boulevard at 10:56 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at W Burbank Boulevard/N Rose Street at 2:35 AM.
May 22, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 400 block of N Moss Street at 4:55 PM, the 1000 block of W Angeleno Avenue at 6:00 PM, and the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 2:30 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 400 block of N Moss Street at 2:30 PM.