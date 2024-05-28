Burbank Crime Report – May 28 Edition

May 2, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 8:25 PM.
May 9, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 900 block of S Victory Boulevard at 7:30 AM.
May 15, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1000 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 1:24 PM.
May 20, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 4:57 PM and the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 8:30 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Another vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 8:30 AM.
May 21, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 6:30 PM, the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 2:00 PM, and the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 10:58 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 2700 block of W Victory Boulevard at 12:00 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident was reported in the 200 block of N Valley Street at 4:00 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred at N Screenland Drive/W Riverside Drive at 4:21 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Another theft/larceny incident was reported in the 1800 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 10:32 PM.
May 22, 2024
- Robbery: A robbery was reported in the 1800 block of N Buena Vista Street at 10:00 AM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported at W Magnolia Boulevard/N Keystone Street at 11:43 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 2:30 PM, 4:55 PM, and 5:26 PM, the 1600 block of Winona Avenue at 9:43 PM, and the 100 block of E Orange Grove Avenue at 9:47 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 1600 block of Winona Avenue at 9:43 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at San Fernando Boulevard/Delaware Road at 4:34 AM.
May 23, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at N Victory Place/N Lake Street at 11:42 AM, the 300 block of W Alameda Avenue at 4:40 AM, and the 500 block of S Buena Vista Street at 10:30 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1000 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 7:11 PM, the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 7:44 PM, and the 300 block of N Lincoln Street at 1:50 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred in the 300 block of N Lomita Street at 12:30 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 500 block of N California Street at 5:50 AM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Another motor vehicle theft occurred in the 300 block of N Lincoln Street at 1:50 PM.
May 24, 2024
- Burglary: Burglaries were reported in the 4000 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 3:25 AM and 3:30 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 4:14 PM and 11:46 AM, and the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 12:19 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Another drugs/alcohol violation was reported at N San Fernando Boulevard/E Burbank Boulevard at 1:10 PM.